Could Indy land big WWE events?

Taylor Wily, UFC 1 fighter and Hawaiian actor from ‘Forgetting Sarah Marshall,’ dead at 56
Teila Tuli went on to a successful acting career, including a big role in 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall.'
- People
Bill Belichick Started Dating 24-Year-Old Cheerleader Jordon Hudson Over a Year Ago
The former Patriots head coach was previously with girlfriend Linda Holliday for 16 years
- Miami Herald
More lineup changes coming for Panthers in Game 6, including a swap on the power play
The Florida Panthers are making a pair of changes for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers on Friday, their third chance to wrap up the series and win the Cup for the first time in franchise history.
- City Xtra
Rodri banned for Spain against Albania after breaking new UEFA rule introduced for 2024 European Championships
Manchester City midfield star Rodri has been banned for Spain’s final Euro 2024 group stage clash after breaking a new rule introduced by UEFA at the tournament.The defensive midfield star is enteri...
- Yahoo Sports
Los Angeles Kings reveal new logo design inspired by Wayne Gretzky era
The Kings' new logo is heavily inspired by the '90s look sported by Gretzky in his peak, but features the 1967 crown and other slight updates.
- Glamour
How Much Do Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Make?
The salary for an NFL cheerleader may surprise you.
- CNN
At 7’9", he’s about to become the tallest college basketball player ever
At eight years old, Olivier Rioux was 6’ 1”. By sixth grade, he was 6’11”. And now, as an incoming freshman at the University of Florida, he’s poised to be the tallest college basketball player ever.
- The Canadian Press
CONCACAF to investigate after Canada's Bombito was targeted on social media with racist messages
ATLANTA (AP) — CONCACAF says it will investigate racist messages directed at Canadian soccer player Moïse Bombito on social media after he made a tackle on Lionel Messi during a 2-0 Copa America loss to Argentina on Thursday.
- Get Spanish Football News
Real Madrid star benched after concerning Euro 2024 display
A leading member of the first-team ranks at La Liga giants Real Madrid has today been dropped to the bench on the international stage.The player in question? Andriy Lunin.Goalkeeper Lunin, for his par...
- The Canadian Press
CFL fines veteran kickers over chipped football controversy
TORONTO — Kickers Sergio Castillo, Brett Lauther, Sean Whyte and Lewis Ward were fined by the CFL on Friday after publicly speaking out on the league's use of chipped footballs on field-goal attempts. Castillo took issue with the chipped balls in the Winnipeg Blue Bombers' season-opening 27-12 home loss to the Montreal Alouettes on June 6. Castillo, who made over 90 per cent of his attempts in 2023, missed two of three field goals he tried in the game as well as a convert. Afterwards, Castillo c
- Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Former Dallas Maverick chosen as new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers
Dallas Mavericks fans will recognize the Los Angeles Lakers new head coach. He played in the Metroplex for the last year of his NBA career.
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
Freaking out? Not Rickie Fowler, who went low on Thursday at the 2024 Travelers Championship
Rickie Fowler is not freaking out. He's not panicking, he's not losing sleep.
- The Canadian Press
Is that Connor McDavid? Oilers fan decorates yard with life-size player paintings
EDMONTON — It's hard to miss Edmonton Oilers Captain Connor McDavid jumping over the white fence of Warren Sillanpaa's downtown home.
- Yahoo Sports
NFL offseason power rankings: No. 30 Denver Broncos are a mess Sean Payton signed up for
The Broncos are still reeling from the Russell Wilson trade.
- People
Tom Brady Reveals His Date for the 2024 Summer Olympics: 'It's Going to Be So Fun' (Exclusive)
Of course, the athlete can't stay away from the 2024 games in Paris, and he's bringing along a special guest for the trip
- The Canadian Press
Tiger Woods' son, Charlie, qualifies for first USGA event at age 15 with 1-under 71
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Charlie Woods earned his way into his first USGA championship on Wednesday when the 15-year-old son of Tiger Woods had the leading score among qualifiers for the U.S. Junior Amateur next month at Oakland Hills.
- Fort Worth Star-Telegram
ESPN ranked every NFL team’s offseason. Where did the Dallas Cowboys place?
Which NFL team had the best offseason according to ESPN’s rankings? Did the Dallas Cowboys take the top spot?
- Hello!
King Charles's rare personal moment with stepson Tom Parker Bowles caught on camera
Tom Parker Bowles joined his mother and stepfather at the special event - see the lovely photos here
- Madrid Universal
Report – €50 million-rated Bundesliga speedster wants to join Real Madrid this summer
Real Madrid’s plan to reinforce the left-back position has turned into a major dilemma and a key topic of discussion at the Santiago Bernabeu as we close in on the start of the summer transfer windo...
- Miami Herald
Oh my goodness!’ Watch this reporter get completely drenched after a Marlins game
The Fish had just beat the Cardinals