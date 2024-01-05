Could Jan. 6 insurrection happen again? Weak US gun laws are a threat to our democracy.

Three years after the harrowing events of Jan. 6. 2021, echoes of the Capitol insurrection continue to reverberate through our democracy. Today, dangerous rhetoric is spreading similar sentiments that instigated one of the darkest days in our nation’s history.

Former President Donald Trump, the Republican Party's leading candidate for the 2024 presidential nomination, has urged his supporters to “guard the vote." We’ve already seen the consequences of similar rhetoric play out when armed vigilantes stood watch at Arizona polls in 2022.

These are not isolated incidents, either. More than half of experts in a comprehensive 2023 survey by Protect Democracy and the SNF Agora Institute at Johns Hopkins University said the effects of political violence on our elections is leading to a significant erosion of democracy in the United States.

It is not too late to heed their warnings. As we enter a consequential election year, it is imperative that we take decisive steps to protect public health and civil rights by safeguarding the spaces sacred to the political process.

Poll workers are afraid this election. Take Trump and MAGA mob's threats seriously.

Central to this effort, and often overlooked, is the need to strengthen our nation’s disjointed gun laws. Policymakers have tools at their disposal to protect Americans and our democracy. They just need to act on them.

The focus on protecting democracy must start with limiting the public carry of firearms, especially in locations where political participation occurs. Seeing a firearm in a polling place, legislative building or at political protest is inherently threatening. It puts everyone on notice that their life could be ended in an instant.

Guns at protests make violence more likely

Evidence from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project and Everytown for Gun Safety suggests that protests are 6.5 times more likely to be violent when guns are present, which can dissuade people from practicing their First Amendment rights.

The Second Amendment can, and must, be balanced to protect other liberties. People should know they are safe when exercising one of our country’s most sacred rights – to make their voice heard at the polls.

For local governments to make these changes, many states must repeal or modify firearm preemption laws, which make it illegal for local leaders to enact stronger firearms laws than those provided under state policy. To date, 45 states have firearm preemption laws on the books.

Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. The Department of Justice is prosecuting those who violently stormed the Capitol.

But regulating public carry is just the start. Every state should enact Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) laws to temporarily disarm people found by a court to pose a high risk of violence. ERPO laws can, at least temporarily, prevent armed individuals threatening violence from possessing firearms to reduce their danger to the public.

States also must strengthen the enforcement and implementation of existing laws to prohibit illegal paramilitary activity. That means banning military-style training, parading and shows of force by civilian groups that are unaccountable to the public. Even the nation's Founders warned of the dangers posed by armed groups not accountable to the states, fearing insurrection and the "treasonable fury” of splinter groups disrupting the stability of the republic.

My husband died by suicide after Jan. 6. His line-of-duty death deserves to be honored.

Colorado strengthened gun laws after mass shooting

Several states have begun to adopt these critical changes. Colorado is a great example. In 2021, the state became the first in the nation to empower local governments by substantially rolling back its firearm preemption law. Colorado policymakers were inspired to make this change after a shooter killed 10 people soon after a court struck down the city of Boulder’s assault weapons ban for violating the preemption statute.

Although it is commendable to respond to tragedy, states need not wait to take meaningful action. In 2022, Colorado passed the Vote Without Fear Act, prohibiting open carry near polling places, ballot drop boxes and vote counting centers. Colorado, along with 20 other states plus the District of Columbia, has also implemented ERPO laws. These proactive measures can prevent potential threats to democracy before they escalate, protecting public safety and basic democratic principles.

Ban Trump from ballot for Jan. 6 role: Supreme Court should ban Trump from the ballot. And not worry about the political fallout.

As we mark the third anniversary of Jan. 6, let us reflect on the resilience of democracy and acknowledge the work that must be done. The danger of future armed insurrection is real, but so are the solutions.

Beyond telling our elected officials to implement the policy recommendations discussed above, there is direct action all Americans can take in our daily lives to prevent violence before it occurs. Research, conducted by Nathan Kalmoe and Lilliana Mason in their book “Radical American Partisanship,” aligns with common sense: people who trust you are less willing to commit political violence if you openly disavow it.

This is especially true for political and cultural leaders, though it can apply to all our relationships. It’s a choice as easy as it is impactful. From the top to the bottom, the American people must break the insurrectionist permission structure by openly denouncing violence. These dangerous ideas thrive in silence, but crumble when challenged.

Research-informed gun violence solutions are a crucial component in fortifying our democratic foundations. As we enter another general election year, the time is now to ensure that our democracy not only endures but thrives in an atmosphere of safety, inclusivity and respect for the principles we hold dear.

Tim Carey is a law and policy adviser for the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions at the Bloomberg School of Public Health. Carey is the lead author of "Defending Democracy," a report addressing the dangers of armed insurrection in the United States.

