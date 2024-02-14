This Could Be The Key To Predicting Dementia 15 Years Before Diagnosis

When it comes to dementia research, we have been learning more and more about how the condition develops and the things we can do to prevent it. Now, researchers have found that protein biomarkers can help us to predict dementia up to 15 years before diagnosis.

In the largest study of its kind, published in Nature journal, scientists from The University of Warwick and Fudan University, Shanghai, used the largest cohort of blood proteomics and dementia to date, including blood samples from 52,645 healthy participants recruited from UK Biobank—a population-based study cohort.

Blood samples collected between 2006 and 2010 were frozen and then analysed between 10 and 15 years later by the research team, who did this work between April 2021 and 2022.

How protein biomarkers can help with dementia diagnosis

The researchers reported that until March 2023, a total of 1,417 participants went on to develop dementia and their blood showed dysregulation of protein biomarkers.

Once the analysis was completed, 11 proteins were identified and combined as a ‘panel’ which researchers believe is highly accurate at predicting future dementia in people.

According to Medical Xpress, when researchers considered conventional risk factors such as age, sex, education level, and genetics with the protein biomarkers, the model measured at over 90% accuracy of predicting the disease.

Researchers believe that this progress indicates that the model could potentially be used in future community-based dementia screening programs.

What this means for the future of dementia diagnosis in the UK

Dr Richard Oakley, Associate Director of Research and Innovation at Alzheimer’s Society, said: “Dementia is the UK’s biggest killer. Yet many people live with the condition without ever being diagnosed. This leaves them unable to access vital support, take part in clinical trials, and put care plans in place for the future. We wouldn’t accept this for any other condition, so we shouldn’t for dementia.”

“It’s very early days and lots more work is needed but this [research] could lay the groundwork for the early prediction of dementia and teach us more about how to provide an early and accurate diagnosis.”

“What we need now are blood tests that work in a real-world setting and that can accurately diagnose dementia when someone is starting to show symptoms.”

Dr Oakley added that Alzheimer’s Society are working with Alzheimer’s Research UK on the Blood Biomarker Challenge which will revolutionise the way dementia is diagnosed.

The project, which is possible thanks to £5m in funding raised by players of People’s Postcode Lottery, will gather the information needed to introduce a blood test for dementia into UK healthcare systems.

Fingers crossed that we see huge improvements in dementia diagnosis.

