You could be a part of the new Superman movie 'Genesis'

The Canadian Press

Joe Flaherty earned guffaws among fans of "SCTV" and “Freaks and Geeks," but the comedian was also a "mentor" and the "funniest" among his pals, famous friends said Tuesday as word spread of Flaherty’s death. Martin Short, Andrea Martin and Dave Thomas were among the “SCTV” alumni to pay tribute to the American-born actor and writer for helping shape Canada’s comedy scene – from the nascent days of a Toronto-based Second City stage to teaching students in the comedy program at Humber College. "A