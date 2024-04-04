You could be a part of the new Superman movie 'Genesis'
The Greater Cleveland Film Commission said the movie "Genesis," which is filming in Cleveland this coming summer, is accepting resumes for crew positions.
Zendaya's new movie Challengers is attracting rave reactions following its premiere, with critics describing it as "incredibly hot" and "sexy".
Driver alleged that the 1998 movie crew made her feel like "an idiot" for wanting to wear the piece, and the film's costumer tells EW she provided Driver with a wetsuit.
Michael Keaton participated in a career retrospective interview for GQ magazine and admitted that his casting as Batman in Tim Burton’s 1989 superhero movie was “ballsy” considering he was more known for his comedic roles in films like “Mr. Mom” at that point in his career. Keaton’s casting was met with backlash among comic book …
The singer married the model in 2018
Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden slipped into another incredible bikini during her latest family holiday - and it's safe to say she looks fitter than ever! See video.
The comedians' responses come after a TikTok user alleged that the sketch show doesn't hire attractive women on purpose.
"We have a dream team bringing it to life..."
The Invictus Games anniversary could have a very stacked guest list.
The Good Doctor stunned viewers on Tuesday with the death of Dr. Asher Wolke — and on Wednesday, his portrayer, Noah Galvin, took to Instagram to reflect on his four-season stint on the ABC medical drama. “I spent the last four years in Vancouver working away from my fiancee [sic] and dog and family. It …
“Joker: Folie à Deux” has been rated R by the Motion Picture Association, it was revealed on Wednesday. The musical sequel to 2019’s “Joker,” starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, has been rated R for “some strong violence, language throughout, some sexuality and brief full nudity,” according to the MPA’s daily ratings bulletin. This is …
Coronation Street teen Dylan Wilson faces another emotional farewell moment with his dad Sean Tully next week.
Segel and Radomski were first romantically linked in October 2023
After canceling seven dates of her first North American tour in five years amid weak ticket sales, Jennifer Lopez has renamed it to apparently broaden its scope, changing it from “This Is Me… Now” to “This Is Me… Live | The Greatest Hits.” Lopez initially announced the trek in February to coincide with the release …
A guy like you should wear a warning...
The cast of 'Saturday Night Live' gets paid vastly different amounts depending on how long they've been on the show. A full money breakdown, right this way.
From 'Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory''s Peter Ostrum to 'Wizard of Waverly Place''s Jennifer Stone, see how these stars pursued careers away from Hollywood
Joe Flaherty earned guffaws among fans of "SCTV" and “Freaks and Geeks," but the comedian was also a "mentor" and the "funniest" among his pals, famous friends said Tuesday as word spread of Flaherty’s death. Martin Short, Andrea Martin and Dave Thomas were among the “SCTV” alumni to pay tribute to the American-born actor and writer for helping shape Canada’s comedy scene – from the nascent days of a Toronto-based Second City stage to teaching students in the comedy program at Humber College. "A
"Turkey? Is this turkey?" Joy Behar asked Bertinelli, who also came to the show with food. "Joy, I don't know," the actress responded.
"JoJo is cool. Anybody who doesn't get it is just jealous, period," said the rock legend in a new interview
Bygones! Conan O’Brien will appear on NBC’s The Tonight Show in early April, marking his return to the late-night series he briefly hosted — and was unceremoniously let go from — 14 years ago. O’Brien will be a guest on Tuesday, April 9, chatting with current host Jimmy Fallon about Conan O’Brien Must Go, his …