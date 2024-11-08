What could a second Trump presidency mean for Massachusetts?
Massachusetts sued the first Trump administration approximately 100 times, and now, with an all-Democratic leadership, could four more years of legal battles lie ahead?
"The message is, if you want a deal, you’re going to crawl on your knees for it."
Frank Luntz said the vice president's decision "hurt her" on the campaign trail.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump has promised sweeping action in a second administration.
Donald Trump’s wife reacted on social media as she prepares to return to the White House.
‘Sad and twisted take,’ one person on X responded to Maye Musk’s post
The Democratic former senator explained what Donald Trump had "figured out."
The far-right congresswoman marked Trump's victory by telling a whopper.
Hillary and Bill Clinton also issued a statement, warning Americans what they do next will "make the difference between a nation that moves forward or one that falls back."
Some front pages pulled no punches when it came to covering the president-elect.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders issued a scathing statement on what he called the Democratic Party's "disastrous" campaign after Vice President Kamala Harris lost the presidential election to former President Donald Trump. The independent, who caucuses with Democrats, said it "should come as no great surprise that a Democratic Party which has abandoned working class people would find that the working class has abandoned them."
CNN commentator Van Jones launched into another emotional election-night monologue as polls showed Donald Trump was likely gong to take over the presidency, telling his fellow panelists Wednesday will mark a new day of terror for certain groups the former president targeted during his campaign. “They thought tomorrow morning they’re going to walk out with their shoulders back a little bit, maybe able to breathe for the first time and feel like they belong someplace,” Jones said just before 1 a.m
The longtime Democratic strategist previously said he's "scared to death" of another Trump term and its potentially dire consequences.
Presidential elections in America were front and center in the Russian state-controlled media, due to the widespread belief that Donald Trump’s return will all but guarantee the success of the floundering Russian invasion of Ukraine. During his morning broadcast on channel Solovyov Live, host Sergey Karnaukhov noted, “The new era has started. We’ll see what happens next.” Wednesday morning’s broadcast of the state TV show 60 Minutes was dedicated almost entirely to the topic of American election
The conservative attorney said voters had "no excuse" to support a "depraved and brazen pathological liar" like the president-elect.
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre walked out of a briefing Thursday after a strained interaction with Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich surrounding the Biden administration’s messaging in recent days. Jean-Pierre accused Heinrich of “twisting everything” during the tense back-and-forth. The incident began with Heinrich, Fox’s senior White House correspondent, asking Jean-Pierre about an apparent change in rhetoric.
"Is there really anything positive to consider in global politics at the moment?"
Trump-aligned lawyer and former Senate aide Mike Davis, who is reportedly on the shortlist for Attorney General in Donald Trump’s new administration, continued his crass insult tour of Democratic enemies Thursday—this time targeting New York Attorney General Letitia James. A day after expressing a desire to “drag their dead political bodies through the streets, burn them, and throw them off the wall (legally, politically, and financially, of course,” Davis appeared on right-wing serial plagiaris
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, a fierce critic of former President Donald Trump, on Thursday called for lawmakers to convene a special session ahead of another Trump presidency to safeguard the state’s progressive policies. Meanwhile, attorneys general in blue states across the country announced they were also gearing up for a legal fight.
Gavin Newsom wants the newly reelected Donald Trump to know California has a line, and the former president better think twice about crossing it when he returns to the White House next year. Waiting until Vice President Kamala Harris delivered her concession speech this afternoon in Washington DC, the Governor praised his longtime political ally …