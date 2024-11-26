We could see some big snow this weekend
Winter Weather Alert: Heavy lake-effect snow is possible across parts of Northern Ohio this Thanksgiving Weekend.
There's no need to check the record books to see that a very considerable amount of snow fell on the city of Calgary Saturday. A look out the window will do.But a glance at the records doesn't disappoint.Eric Van Lochem, an operational meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, says Saturday's snowfall amounts vary, depending on which side of the city is being measured and who is doing the measuring."We did get some unofficial reports in Calgary that were perhaps as high as 25 or
As polar air infiltrates Canada, the Great Lakes are turning on to bring the first lake-effect snowfall of the season for some
Elon Musk, tapped to lead Donald Trump’s efforts to slash government spending and gut regulations, pushed employees to work hastily as Tesla piled up pollution violations, according to a report. The Wall Street Journal obtained emails from Texas regulators to Tesla that allege the MAGA billionaire’s electric carmaker dumped toxic pollutants near Austin, Texas—including untreated wastewater into the city’s sewer. The Journal also obtained a whistleblower memo sent this year to the Environmental P
A desert oasis hidden away in the dunes in the far reaches of skyscraper-studded Dubai has drawn a surprising new set of weary world travelers: A pack of Argentinian rodents. Patagonian mara, a rabbit-like mammal with long legs, big ears and a body like a hooven animal, now roam the grounds of Al Qudra Lakes, typically home to gazelle and other desert creatures of the United Arab Emirates. (AP Video: Jon Gambrell)
This weekend's snowfall in was no match for Lionel Neveu.He, his wife and a man hired by the neighbourhood were prepared, rolling out snowblowers to clear driveways and walkways in Cloverdale, in Edmonton's river valley. Neveu even got to try out a new snowblower that he bought two years ago."I love it," Neveu said of the heavy snowfall. "It gets you out, it keeps you young — and in my case, I need a lot of that."When it gets colder, of course, it's a different story. We probably won't enjoy as
People in St. John’s lined up for a rare chance to recycle household glass this weekend. Glass recycling co-op NewfoundSAND made its public debut at St. John’s Farmers Market, crushing hundreds of jars and bottles into sand in front of a fascinated crowd. But why doesn’t St. John’s recycle glass in the first place?
A late-fall, potent snowstorm brought notable accumulations and significant travel problems across the Prairies this weekend
VANCOUVER — A family of killer whales has made a rare trip into waters off downtown Vancouver for what an expert says was likely a "grocery shopping" hunt for harbour seals.
Much of Saskatchewan was still blanketed in a thick layer of snow Monday morning after a weekend of heavy snowfall, leading several schools across the province to cancel classes for a snow day.
A significant milestone for conservation and local communities has been achieved as freshwater flows back into the Red Slough of British Columbia's Upper Pitt River, revitalizing fish habitats and offering renewed hope for salmon spawning. Neetu Garcha has the details.
As polar air infiltrates Canada, the great lakes are turning on to bring the first snowfall of the season for some.
Maria Halfyard, the founder of Mernini Coats, says rainy weather means big business. (Heather Barrett/CBC)Nobody wants the amount of consistent rain and fog parts of the Avalon Peninsula have seen over the course of this month — except Maria Halfyard.Halfyard is the founder of Mernini, and says business has been steady as people search for fashionable rain wear."I'm probably the only one in this province that is loving the rain," Halfyard said with a laugh during an interview with CBC Radio's We
Most of the Ottawa-Gatineau region is expected to see its first significant freezing rainfall of the season Monday night and Tuesday morning.Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning for communities between Gatineau and Gracefield, Que., on Monday morning. Freezing rain could fall for several hours starting Tuesday morning into early afternoon.On Monday afternoon, the weather agency issued two more warnings covering the Ontario side of the Ottawa River, upgrading earlier weather statemen
The federal government did not meet the targets for its program to plant two billion trees during the program's third planting season.Numbers provided by Natural Resources Canada show Ottawa did not meet its annual planting and spending targets for the 2023-24 growing season.Ottawa and its partners were supposed to plant 60 million trees last season but only got 46.6 million saplings in the ground.Despite the program's slow rollout, a spokesperson for Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinso
In a northeast Calgary industrial park, nestled among storefronts selling flooring and grills, is the Gear Re-Store.Inside are boxes of surplus zippers in every colour of the rainbow, industrial washers and dryers and a team of technicians skillfully stuffing puffer jackets with down filling and repairing rips and tears.Each year, the store repairs about 10,000 jackets, sweaters and pairs of snowpants, said owner Russell McPherson. "I don't like waste," said McPherson, whose shop specializes in
What you need to know for safer driving this season.
DENVER (AP) — It hasn't been a typical fall for the northeastern United States.
Hundreds of properties have been flooded, roads were turned into rivers and winds of up to 82mph were recorded during Storm Bert.
Groundwater pumping has been causing the land to sink at a record pace in California's San Joaquin Valley. New research suggests ways of addressing the problem.
LONDON (AP) — Britain remained Monday on high alert after the second major storm of the season battered the country over the weekend, leaving at least two people dead and disrupting road and rail travel.