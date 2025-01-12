Could South Korea's political strife bring it closer to China?

A month after South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's astonishing decision to impose martial law, the country is still deep in political turmoil. But if the opposition Minjoo (Democratic) Party ends up taking power, analysts say it could lead to closer ties between Seoul and Beijing.

On December 3, in a televised address, Yoon shocked the nation by declaring martial law. While the move only lasted a few hours, the political aftershocks are still being felt.

On December 14, parliament voted to impeach Yoon and his presidential powers were suspended and police subsequently tried, and failed, to arrest him, triggering a dramatic stand-off with his security detail in the presidential compound.

His impeachment case is still pending in South Korea's constitutional court - a process that could last six months. If the court decides to dismiss Yoon at that point, a general election will be held within two months.

Although, in theory, Yoon could be reinstated, discussion in the country has now shifted to who could be the next president. And signs are pointing to Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung, with a Gallup poll last month making him the front runner.

"If the Democratic Party takes power, South Korea-China relations will get better," Kang Jun-young, a professor of Chinese studies at Seoul's Hankuk University of Foreign Studies, said. "Seoul will pursue relations with the US on the one hand, and restore South Korea-China relations on the other."

Yoon Suk-yeol sent South Korea into political chaos when he addressed the nation on December 3, declaring martial law. Photo: South Korean Presidential Office/Getty Images/TNS alt=Yoon Suk-yeol sent South Korea into political chaos when he addressed the nation on December 3, declaring martial law. Photo: South Korean Presidential Office/Getty Images/TNS>

Under Yoon's right-wing presidency, Seoul had a close alliance with Washington.

Yoon's legacies, including the trilateral security treaty between Washington, Tokyo and Seoul, as well as the Chip 4 alliance between South Korea, Japan, Taiwan and the United States, were seen as countering China.

In March, South Korea also hosted the Summit for Democracy, the first time it was held outside the US. As in previous years, the event was addressed by a Taiwanese representative, while mainland China was excluded.

Beijing regards Taiwan as part of China that must be reunited with the mainland - by force if necessary - and expressed its "firm opposition" to Taiwan's presence at the event. Most countries, including the US and South Korea, do not recognise Taiwan as an independent state.

Zhan Debin, director and professor of the Centre for Korean Peninsula Studies at the Shanghai University of International Business and Economics, said that compared with the right wing, the left wing follows a tradition of a more balanced approach between Beijing and Washington, and is less "ideology-led".

"The Democratic Party's foreign policy is generally pragmatic and balanced, both between China and the US, and between China and Japan," Zhan said.

Former Democratic Party leader Moon Jae-in was seen as an example of this balanced approach.

However, widely regarded as a Beijing and Pyongyang-friendly president, he also approved the deployment of the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defence anti-ballistic missile defence system - triggering strong protests from Beijing and an unofficial boycott of Korean businesses in China.

The uncertainty over US president-elect Donald Trump's willingness to preserve the Indo-Pacific alliance might push Seoul closer to Beijing - at least economically - according to Kang.

"If Trump treats South Korea and Japan as oppressively as he did in his first term, the likelihood of cooperation between China, Japan and South Korea, especially in trade and commerce, will increase," he said.

But Zhan, from Shanghai, said that even if Trump's focus is not on multilateral alliances, the current hawkish atmosphere towards China in Washington will still push the White House to align with Seoul and Tokyo to counter Beijing.

"Trump's priority may not be on the multilateral framework, but Washington's attitude is relatively consistent on countering China," Zhan said. "The Minjoo Party has experience dealing with Trump ... It is probably going to be able to take care of both Chinese and US interests through compromise."

In a recent press conference with his South Korean counterpart Cho Tae-yul, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said: "Our relationship is bigger than any one leader, any one government, any one party."

Analysts believe the current security alliance between Seoul and Washington will largely remain, even if a new South Korean government seeks closer ties with Beijing, citing growing regional tensions.

North Korea has become increasingly aggressive towards the South, designating it a "hostile state" in its constitution in October, while Seoul protested following reports that Pyongyang had sent troops to Ukraine to support Russia's war effort.

But should Lee become president, it is highly unlikely there will be a repeat of Moon's honeymoon period with Pyongyang, Kang said.

"In the five years of the Moon Jae-in administration, Seoul put a lot into engagement with North Korea, but with little result. If Lee, or anyone else from the Democratic Party, comes to power, it is unlikely that North-South relations will be rekindled," Kang said.

"To some extent, to guard against the danger of North Korea, South Korea still has to cooperate with the United States on security issues. In that case, if the United States has some requirements for South Korea [regarding China], it cannot oppose them," Kang added.

