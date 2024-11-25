When could Spotify Wrapped come out? What to know ahead of expected 2024 release

As November wraps up, Spotify users favorite day of the year nears.

The annual Spotify Wrapped campaign, where users reflect on their listening habits, is expected to drop any day now, based on previous years' trends.

Typically between November or December, the streaming platform creates a presentation of a user's most streamed songs, podcasts and artists to share on social media. Spotify also creates a playlist with a user's 100 most streamed songs, ordered from most to least played.

The campaign also shares quirky data-driven facts about their listening habits including what color their music aura is, what region their taste is similar to and whether they're in the top 1% of Bad Bunny listeners.

While there's no official release date, here's what to know about Spotify Wrapped 2024's release.

The Spotify logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on May 3, 2018

When does Spotify Wrapped come out?

Spotify has yet to announce when its 2024 Wrapped will drop, but in previous years it's been released in late November or early December.

Over the past few years, Spotify has bumped up the Wrapped release date.

When did Spotify Wrapped come out last year?

Last year's Wrapped dropped on Nov. 29, while in 2022 it was released on Nov. 30. In 2021 and 2020, it was released on Dec. 1. In 2019, it was Dec. 5 and in 2018 it dropped on Dec. 6.

Spotify Wrapped 2023 released on Nov. 29, 2023.

Is Spotify still tracking for Wrapped?

Users have long speculated that the service only tracks data between Jan. 1 to Oct. 31. However, Spotify has debunked that theory, confirming that it continues to track listening habits for its annual Spotify Wrapped past Halloween.

No tricks, just treats with Spotify Wrapped 🎃 pic.twitter.com/ODYzJyg24Y — Spotify News (@SpotifyNews) October 31, 2024

How to see past Spotify Wrapped playlists

Spotify users can find their previous Spotify Wrapped playlists, showing their 100 most streamed songs of the year, through the platform's search engine.

However, the Wrapped presentation sharing annual statistics is only available to see for around a month.

What does Spotify Wrapped show?

Established in 2016, Spotify Wrapped is an annual campaign that combines Spotify listening data into an interactive display of the music the user listened to the most.

Typically, Spotify Wrapped displays a user's top songs, artists and genres. Users are encouraged to share their Spotify Wrapped on social media.

User data is collected from Jan. 1 through the fall of that same year to produce a user's Spotify Wrapped.

How to check your Spotify Wrapped

When Spotify Wrapped 2024 releases, users can see their results on the app, as long as no updates are pending.

Contributing: Greta Cross

