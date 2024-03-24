Could thunderstorms develop in Fresno area? Hail, heavy rain already fell in region

Heavy rain was pushing into Fresno Sunday afternoon and will likely continue throughout the day, the National Weather Service in Hanford said.

Meteorologist Jim Bagnall said more showers and thunderstorms could develop throughout the afternoon because of daytime heating.

Pea-sized hail fell in Madera around 12:45 p.m. before the system moved into the Fresno area.

At 1245 PM: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms were moving southeast at 20 mph across the San Joaquin Valley. Heavy rain and brief small hail was reported in Madera. These showers and storms will continue into the evening hours. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/C98ICl255l — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) March 24, 2024

Bagnall said the rain will taper off Sunday night.

Since Saturday morning, Fresno received .38 inches of rain.

A few strong thunderstorms are possible throughout Central California from 12 PM PDT this afternoon until 8 PM PDT this evening. Dangerous cloud to ground lightning strikes, small hail, wind gusts near 45 mph, and funnel clouds are strong thunderstorm hazards. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/UTDpE6GqDo — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) March 24, 2024

Fresno will dry out for the next couple days before more rain is expected midweek.