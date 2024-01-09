'I couldn't imagine anything else': N.L. family comes together with 5-child adoption over holidays

From left: Dylan, Daphne and Dustin Rendell came together as a family over Christmas when Dustin was adopted alongside four of his new siblings in December. (Sarah Antle/CBC - image credit)

From left: Dylan, Daphne and Dustin Rendell came together as a family over Christmas when Dustin was adopted alongside four of his new siblings in December. (Sarah Antle/CBC)

The holidays are a time for many families to come together, but one in St. John's came together in a much different way in December.

Daphne and David Rendell knew they wanted to expand their family through foster care, and completed the adoption of five children — Dustin, 12, Ethan, 10, 8-year-old twins Brooks and Carter and Catey, 4 — on Dec. 12.

Daphne Rendell said her family wasn't thinking about adoption at first, but that changed when the children came into their lives.

"We genuinely thought there would be kids in and out," Daphne told CBC Radio Wednesday.

"When we met Dustin and Ethan and Brooks, we fell madly, deeply in love, and realized that there might be an opportunity for them to have a permanent home with us at some point. And that's exactly what changed, and a really good social worker that helped us figure out ways to make that work."

The Rendells worked with their social worker and the Department of Children, Seniors and Social Development to ensure that all five adoptions could go through at the same time.

Some of the kids have been in and out of foster care with the Rendells since 2016, Daphne said. The process has taken a lot of hard work from a wide cast of people — whom she now considers family as well — but the family was able to celebrate a chaotic but magical Christmas together.

Dylan Rendell says it's exciting to have five new siblings.

Dylan Rendell, the Rendells' biological daughter, said gaining five new siblings was a lot to take in at first — but now she wouldn't have things any other way.

"It was kind of just, like, 'this is it now.' I couldn't imagine anything else, like I knew that they would be here forever," Dylan said.

"I hope that I can set a good example for my siblings, and that they can look up to me and the stuff that I do."

A new definition of family

Following the adoption being completed, Dustin spoke of the love he has for his new family in a video that went viral on social media.

"Once it started to bring my siblings into it, I started to, you know, feel more happy about it. It was more, like, calming because my siblings are there," he said. "And I said what I said because I'm happy to have my siblings with me now … I love all of them."

From left: Catey, Dustin, Ethan, Brooks and Carter Rendell all came together as a family over Christmas.

Now that the Rendells are all together, Dustin said his definition of family has changed in recent years. It now encompasses everyone who helped him get to where he is today.

"My definition of family originally would just be blood, DNA and who you're living with. But now that I'm adopted, it's changed," he said.

"It's just about who loves you and ... who cares for you."

