Council adds comedy spin to refuse lorry names
Obi-Wan Binobi and Binderella are among the comedy names being given by schoolchildren in West Sussex to a new fleet of refuse lorries.
The 16 vehicles - including Bindiana Jones and Bin Diesel - will hit the streets of Crawley next month when the names will have been added to the lorries’ livery.
Pupils at the town's Mill Primary Academy and Three Bridges Primary School helped waste contractor Biffa choose the 16 names.
Bob Noyce, cabinet member for environment, sustainability and climate change on Crawley Borough Council, said: “Giving each of the collecting lorries a name is a bit of fun, but they have an important role to play in maintaining our environment and will become a familiar sight on our streets over the next decade.”
Two of the lorries take inspiration from Sir David Attenborough and Crawley-born comedian Romesh Ranganathan. They will be called David Attbinborough and Romesh Recyclenation.
Other names given to the lorries include The Binions and The Incredible Bulk.
One is even named Reggie the Red, after the Crawley Town FC mascot.
The new names for the lorries are:
Bin Diesel
Dusty
Binderella
David Attbinborough
Reggie the Red
Recyclosaurus Rex
The Incredible Bulk
Green Bin Buster
Bindiana Jones
Recycling Southgate
Romesh Recyclenation
Rosie
Lord of the Bins
Green Goblin
Obi-Wan Binobi
The Binions
