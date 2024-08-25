Council agrees EV charging points deal for car parks

EV drivers will have more charging points available across the district [Getty Images]

Dozens of new charging points for electric cars are being made available across East Sussex.

Lewes District Council has entered into an agreement with the Connected Kerb to put 64 charging points in 11 car parks.

The 15-year agreement, which also includes replacing existing rapid charge points at Lower Place and Phoenix Causeway, aims to improve EV uptake in the area in order to boost air quality and meet the charging needs of residents unable to charge at home.

Emily O'Brien, cabinet member for climate, nature and food systems, said: "We want to make it easier for local people to do right thing for the environment."

The government has a target of 300,000 public charging points across the country by 2031.

Cllr O'Brien said: "I've heard from many people who want to get an electric car and can afford to do so, but they don't go ahead because of lack of access to chargers or to off-street parking where they can install one.

"By putting affordable charge points into our car parks we make it much easier for those people to take that step towards a greener future."

Cllr Emily O'Brien with Tom Heagerty of Connected Kerb at a new EV charging point in Seaford [Lewes District Council]

Charging points in Lewes can be found at the car parks in:

Mountfield Road

Little East Street

Phoenix Causeway

West Street (Needlemakers)

Friars Walk

In Seaford the charging points are in:

Sutton Road

Saxon Lane

West Street car parks

They have also been installed in Bay Vue and Lower Place car parks in Newhaven and Barcombe car park.

