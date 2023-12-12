Council approves $25k in emergency funding to The Guild as non-profit faces 'imminent collapse'

The Guild CEO Roma Dingwell says there will be public consultations after a financial report comes back from an accounting firm about the best way forward. (The Guild - image credit)

Charlottetown council has approved $25,000 in emergency funding to The Guild in an attempt to keep it afloat during its financial freefall.

Council voted 8-1 on Monday evening to provide the funding, with Coun. Bob Doiron voting against and Coun. Kevin Ramsay abstaining.

The Guild CEO Roma Dingwell has been asking for the money to get the arts and culture centre to the end of the fiscal year. The P.E.I. Arts Guild, a non-profit, runs the building, which has a 100-seat black box theatre, an art gallery space and offices rented out by tenants.

Dingwell said the age and footprint of the building makes it costly to run, and it's been tough to get people back through the doors post-COVID. She said four staff have been laid off in the last year, saving $80,000, but the space has lost more than $337,000 in the last three years overall.

I think sometimes we have to, sort of, step up and take on a little bit more of a major role than we would necessarily like to. — Coun. Norman Beck

Dingwell said those losses were offset by pandemic funding, but financial problems keep rising.

"It makes me worried because numbers tell a story," Dingwell told Island Morning host Laura Chapin last week.

"We are at the phase at The Guild right now, looking at where we have been, where we are at, where we are going to go, and we will know the results of that process in the next three to six months."

'I do see this as important work'

The Guild's net assets dropped from about $200,000 in 2022 to about $74,000 this year and it is losing cash fast. It went from $118,818 in cash at the end of fiscal 2022 to $28,385 by the end of fiscal 2023, according to its audited financial statements.

"We were challenged, there's no two ways about it," Dingwell said. "It's a tough time for The Guild."

The Guild has been asking the city for financial support for months, and has already received $55,000 for operating money in 2023 as well as a one-time grant of $4,840 and $24,000 in lieu of taxes.

Story continues

In the council package prior to Monday's council meeting, it said The Guild faces "imminent collapse" and was "urgently seeking $25,000" from council.

Coun. Norman Beck said this is a "buying time" exercise where the city is trying to support the arts and culture community in the short-term while The Guild forms its long-term financial plan.

Coun. Norman Beck says the future of the Queen Parkade is really up to a developer's vision for the property.

Coun. Norman Beck voted in favour of providing $25,000 in emergency funding to The Guild. (Cody MacKay/CBC)

"I'd hate to see us lose that. I think sometimes we have to, sort of, step up and take on a little bit more of a major role than we would necessarily like to," Beck said prior to the vote. "I do see this as important work."

The $25,000 will allow The Guild to keep the doors open while it waits for the consultant's report from accounting firm MRSB, which will outline the best steps forward for the arts and culture institution.

Dingwell said there will be public consultations after the report comes back form MRSB about the best way forward.

"That's why we are here: to serve the public," she said. "To serve the arts and culture community. They are part of us."

The Guild also launched a public engagement survey and is asking for feedback on peoples' experiences in the space.