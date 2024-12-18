Council approves Dartmouth Health contract to run Hampstead Hospital

CBC

Hemat Elgendy says she came to Canada from overseas last June to achieve her dreams.One of those dreams came true Tuesday when she officially became a registered nurse on P.E.I. She was one of 34 graduates from the Transition to Registered Nursing in Canada (TRNC), which gives internationally educated nurses the essential education, skills and training required to practise in Canada."I feel very happy and this is a major step in my life," she said. "My thoughts I'm feeling is kind of like, 'This