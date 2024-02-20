Council Approves Mt. Brydges Cenotaph Park Sign Update

MOUNT BRYDGES - During the February 5 council meeting, the Strathroy-Caradoc council discussed and approved the update for the Mount Brydges Cenotaph Park sign, a move aimed at reflecting the community's identity more accurately. The decision followed a motion initiated during the November 6, 2023, council meeting, where staff was directed to investigate the cost of updating the sign to include "Mount Brydges."

Robert Lilbourne, the Director of Community Services, provided an update during the meeting, stating that staff had fulfilled the directive by obtaining the necessary information and design from the sign manufacturer. The proposed update involves removing the existing letters of "Cenotaph Park" and replacing them with new letters indicating "Mount Brydges Cenotaph Park." The total cost for this redesign and installation amounts to $2,950.

During the discussion, questions arose regarding the cost and scope of the update. Councillor Donna Pammer sought clarification on the pricing, expressing surprise at the expense for what seemed like a minor alteration. Lilbourne explained that the cost includes not just the letters but also potential repairs and the reflective vinyl material used for the signage. Additionally, he mentioned that the sign company's location in Mississauga incurs mileage expenses, contributing to the total cost.

Councillor Brian Derbyshire raised concerns about the perceived complexity of the update, suggesting a simpler approach. Nonetheless, Lilbourne clarified that the symmetry and proper positioning of the sign necessitated a comprehensive redesign rather than a mere addition of text.

Further inquiries were made regarding other signage in Mount Brydges, with Councillor Pammer questioning if similar nomenclature was used for other parks or places. Lilbourne explained that while the Mount Brydges Library explicitly includes the township's name, other parks do not use "Mount Brydges" in their titles.

Story continues

After thorough discussion, council voted in favor of receiving the report and approved the updated design. The motion also directed staff to proceed with the adjustment of the wording once weather permits. The funding for the project, totaling $2,950, will be sourced from the Wayfinding Strategy Capital Project budget.

However, a brief moment of confusion arose when Councillor Derbyshire questioned whether the vote had been conducted properly, expressing surprise at the outcome. Mayor Colin Grantham assured him that the decision had been made following due process.

The approval signifies the township's commitment to honoring community identity and ensuring accurate signage, reflecting the sentiments and desires of the residents of Mount Brydges.

David Gomez, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Middlesex Banner