Council begins budget deliberations

THUNDER BAY – This is the first day of deliberations for city council's 2024 operating and capital budget.

City manager Norm Gale confirmed that 2023's projected deficit was covered by reserve funds.

“That deficit will not affect the future budgets. That's one of the reasons we have reserve funds - when we have years of surplus, we put that money into the reserve largely. When we have years of deficits we take the money out of the reserve and smooth things out.”

The projected deficit fell to $800,000 in a third-quarter financial variance report released in November.

Staff has proposed to council that in order to support the budget, the municipal tax levy would need to be $231.7 million ($211.5 million operating, $20.2 million capital), which is an increase of $13.3 million or 6.1 per cent compared to the previous year.

2024 Key Budget Drivers

On the positive side of the ledger, staff have highlighted the following:

The proposed operating and capital budget includes total gross spending of $538.3 million, an increase of $23.5 million or 4.6 per cent compared to 2023.

The opening night will highlight the following boards and departments:

Council will also review the budget on Feb. 1, Feb. 5 and Feb. 7.

The budget is scheduled to be ratified on Monday, Feb. 12.

Kevin Jeffrey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com