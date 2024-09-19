Council Bluffs man sentenced to decades behind bars for sex trafficking a minor

France 24

An associate of Dominique Pelicot, the Frenchman man who drugged his wife and invited dozens of men to rape her in a case that has shocked France and the world, told a court that he committed similar crimes against his own wife under Pelicot's influence. Jean-Pierre Marechal met Pelicot on a website where they shared information about drugging and assulting their spouses. Police say Pelicot was among the men who Marechal invited to assault his wife. An associate of Frenchman Dominique Pelicot, w