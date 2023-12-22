Council continues its first pass through 2024 municipal budget

Council is deciding item by item on its “first time” through the budget, but may re-evaluate when it reviews its work again.

So far, three meetings have gone by with members trying to balance maintaining township assets and services to residents with the increase those residents will see on their tax bills.

The Advance spoke recently to Councillor Tom Allwood, chair of the budget discussions.

“A big part of what I hear during the budget process is the cost of living, and the impact it has on our ratepayers,” he said.

Members know a lot of people are in the older age group with a fixed income, he added.

The councillor reviewed a few of the decisions so far, noting that all of them will be reviewed and are subject to change as discussion continues.

Two projects, totalling about $430,000, have been put to one side at this point, he said: micro-surfacing of the 8th Concession and the purchase of a loader. That was a major savings.

Budget funding comes from the levy, reserves, government grants or debenture – and financing debt is not attractive at present interest rates, he said.

A looming problem for all municipalities is the age of infrastructure. The province has mandated asset manage­ment plans for lower-tiers to force them to plan ahead to address needs.

The 2024 Grey Highlands budget proposes $575,000 for the asset management reserve, Mr. Allwood said. Of course, that can be a tempting short-term “easy” cut to keep tax increases reasonable. “It’s underfunded in prior years,” Coun. Allwood said.

WAGES & SALARY

There was “quite a bit of discussion” on where council wanted to land with increases to municipal wages and salary following a recent market survey.

The original consultant figure was the 55th percentile. “Where we’ve got it placed right now is 53rd,” Coun. Allwood said. That reflects the percentage of municipalities in the comparison group that pay less. Grey County chose an increase that would put its pay at the 50th percentile recently.

The Cost of Living increase for staff was another discussion, originally placed at 2.5 percent, and now sitting at two percent at this point in discussions.

Regarding the federal Consumer Price Index, he said, “we consider it, and we consider whether the municipality can afford to give people that increase.”

The municipality is also concerned to attract the right people to work at the municipality, he noted.

“At the end of the day, in the forefront of most councillors’ minds is, what that levy increase is going to be.”

PROJECTS

The last session on Dec. 13 went through special projects, not included in the draft budget as presented. Council worked its way through about three-quarters of the 42 items.

At that point, the increase was 13.53 percent, after assessment growth from new builds is taken into account.

Budget discussions continue on Jan. 4. “We’re nowhere near finished the process,” he said.

The percentage increase, he said, is perhaps tells people less than talking about the number of dollars of tax per $100,000 of assessment. That’s because property values haven’t been updated since 2016, due to COVID shut-downs, and later provincial direction.

“The assessment value hasn’t changed, but our costs certainly have,” Coun. Tom Allwood said wryly.

“The percentage increase is going to look higher because of that.”

Expressed in dollars on a residential tax bill, that would mean a $91 increase for every $100,000 in assessment. The average dwelling value in those 2016 figures is just over $300,000.

Coun. Allwood also wanted the public to know that residents can give their input through a survey on Connect Grey Highlands. There is a mandatory budget public meeting later in the process as well.

M.T. Fernandes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Flesherton Advance