Council drops fines for drunk people on riverside

An order to fine people for anti-social behaviour such as drunkenness and drug use in areas of Ilkley has been scrapped.

A Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) covering Ilkley riverside was implemented in May 2021 to curb a rise in reports of anti-social behaviour during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A Bradford Council spokesperson said conditions had changed to a degree that the order was no longer required following its expiration at the end of May.

Councillor Andrew Loy said it was "hugely disappointing news" and was "a step backwards" despite just two people being fined in three years.

'Timing couldn't be worse'

Mr Loy, who is a councillor for the Ilkley and Ben Rhydding ward, said: "The PSPO was the right approach to tackle anti-social behaviour at our riverside, but needed more resources to enforce it properly."

He added: "Now we get the bombshell news that the PSPO has expired and the council has chosen not to extend it without even consulting ward councillors.

"This is a step backwards and appears to be more about cost-cutting than doing what is right for Ilkley.

"We will continue to push for much more action on this issue."

The order was initially implemented to tackle a reported rise in anti-social behaviour during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bradford Council surveyed 571 people ahead of order being implemented, which found that 82% of people supported the proposals.

The order prohibited behaviours including drunkenness or refusal to stop drinking, being under the influence of controlled drugs, lighting fires, littering and sleeping outdoors overnight.

Mr Loy added: "The timing of this couldn't be worse, coming just before the summer months when we are likely to see the worst problems."

The spokesperson for Bradford Council added: "Levels of anti-social behaviour have decreased over the last three years, as numbers gathering in the area have dropped since the end of the pandemic, which means action can be scaled down.

"In addition, some parts of the order duplicated police powers, blurring the lines of jurisdiction.

"We will continue working with the police to tackle any anti-social behaviour."

Since the order was implemented, just two tickets were issued, with the council spokesperson saying "most people responded well when council or police officers engaged with them and offered advice".

