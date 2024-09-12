Council to expand glass recycling services in Belfast

The proposals plan to tackle the highly uneven distribution of glass recycling services in the Belfast city council area [Getty Images]

Almost 23,000 homes are to receive glass recycling bins in east and west Belfast as part of the first phase of Belfast City Council's (BCC) recycling expansion plans.

Over the next three years the scheme will be expanded to include 66,000 more homes, according to the council.

The projected total cost of the scheme is £1.6m.

Belfast City Council will provide £806,000 in funding, with the remainder being funded by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA).

Will you get a glass recycling box?

A total of 22,826 homes across west and east Belfast will receive a kerbside recycling bin in Q4 2024/25.

In west Belfast, 1,868 homes in Black Mountain and 9,309 in the Collin district area will receive a kerbside glass recycling bin in 2025. That is a total of 11,177.

In east Belfast, 6,462 homes in Lisnasharragh and 5,187 in the Ormiston district area will receive a kerbside glass recycling bin in 2025. That's a total of 11,649.

The council report states the figures may vary as more detailed planning is carried out.

In 2023/24, 41.1% of total household waste was recycled, re-used, or composted by the council.

The hope is for this expansion plan to increase that figure.

'It's been a long time coming'

The plans will mean fewer trips to the bottle bank [BBC]

Green Party Councillor Anthony Flynn told BBC News NI that it's something he and his party have been fighting for since 2014.

"It's been a long time coming," he said.

"There has been huge disparity, everyone right across the city should get the same level of service.

"Although this is a preliminary report, it's a good start, and the plan is for this to be done by 2027," he added.

According to Flynn, finalised figures for phase one, including more detailed information regarding post codes, will be revealed in November.

In a statement, a Belfast City Council spokesperson said: “Council is committed to progressing the expansion of the glass collection scheme as part of our ongoing efforts to improve waste management and recycling services for residents."

Rebecca thinks getting her glass waste collected will be a "great job" [BBC]

BBC News NI spoke to some residents who are to receive kerbside glass recycling bins.

Rebecca lives in the Castlereagh area and said, "It's a lot of hassle bringing big bags to the bottle bank.

"I've found that they've started taking away the bottle banks. So we've had to travel further to get rid of them.

"It'll be great to get the glass collected; we have always recycled, and our recycling bins are always full," she added.

'Once in a blue moon'

While John does receive a glass bin collection service, he thinks it could be improved [BBC]

The distribution of areas covered by glass recycling scheme is inconsistent in the Belfast city council area.

Some streets with a kerbside collection service are directly next to streets that do not, as they fall in different district areas.

This is the case for John, who does get a glass bin collection service, but thinks it could be improved.

"They don't come into my area all the time; it's only once in a blue moon," he added.

"I have to phone them to collect it, or else they don't come.

"I think it needs improved, I've had punctures in my car from glass on the road.

John's message to the council is "send out more glass bins in every area and every house".