Council extends electric cargo bike partnership

A council has extended a partnership with an electric cargo bike courier service.

Oxford City Council and Velocity Cycle Couriers launched a 12-week partnership in March.

It offers free same-day and next-day zero-emission deliveries by electric cargo bike for Oxford businesses to destinations within the ring road.

The council said it had extended the deal until 31 August, allowing more traders to benefit from the initiative.

The local authority reported in the three months since its launch, it has "served 20 businesses, made 590 deliveries covering approximately 1,200 miles, and saved around 315 tonnes of carbon".

Deliveries are carried out by a rider using one of the dedicated Covered Market e-cargo bikes, supported by Velocity.

The council said it would continue to subsidise the cost of deliveries during the extended trial period, using grant funding it had received towards its plan to improve air quality.

The council said the transport sector accounted for "68% of emissions in Oxford".

It added the introduction of the Zero Emission Zone pilot in February 2022 had seen "a shift" towards deliveries such as electric vehicles and electric cargo bikes.

Councillor Anna Railton, deputy leader and cabinet member for Zero Carbon Oxford, said she was "delighted" for the partnership extension, as the initiative had had "a positive reception from businesses".

Jake Swinhoe, director of Velocity Cycle Couriers, said his team looked forward to welcoming new clients.

Oxford Mutual Aid, which uses the service, said it was taking "on average 27 of our most awkward to deliver parcels each week".

"This frees up our cars and van capacity to focus on taking the further away deliveries, " said director of operations Daniel Cairney.

The partnership will be reviewed again at the end of August.

