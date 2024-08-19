Council forced to reconsider 600 per cent rise in car parking charges

The car park in School Lane, Herne. Kent, has less customers now the fees have been increased - KMG/SWNS

A council has been forced to reconsider its near 600 per cent increase in parking charges following a backlash.

Canterbury city council (CCC) sparked fury after increasing all-day parking in School Lane, Herne, from £2.20 to £15 on April 1, in a move that was initially thought to be an April Fool’s Day prank.

The site has nearly doubled the revenue for the council since the new charges were introduced despite a 34 per cent slump in the number of motorists using the car park.

Businesses in the area say they are already suffering as a result of the empty parking spaces, with 1,300 people signing an e-petition calling for the charges to be dropped.

Now, CCC is being forced to hold a debate on whether to reverse the policy after more than 1,000 signatures were obtained. The meeting is expected to take place in October.

Officials have been accused of “raking it in”, after residents in the Kent village warned that the new charges would affect trade.

Previously, users of the car park were charged 60p for 30 minutes, £1.20 for two hours, or £2.20 for 24 hours. But after CCC decided to move all of its sites into a banding system, the fees increased to £1.90 an hour or £15 a day – charged between 9am and 6pm.

It has seen the authority pocket £11,824 from School Lane in the four months from April to July – up from £6,278 during the same period last year.

But at the same time, the number of visits has plummeted from 6,479 to 4,293.

Carol Davis, chairman of Herne and Broomfield Parish Council, says the new fees are “ridiculous” and causing huge inconvenience for villagers.

She said: “What the city council doesn’t seem to get is that ours is a community car park and can’t be put in the same bracket as ones in Canterbury, other town centres and on the coast.

“I am really not surprised the number of people using School Lane has dropped so dramatically because people simply cannot afford it.

“It is having a huge effect on village life and causing great difficulties for so many people.

“Even simple things like visiting the community centre, pub, church or post office have become much more expensive.

“It has also resulted in an increase in unauthorised parking in our car park and more parking in our narrow streets.”

Scott Davis said his daughter's pub, The Smugglers Inn, is suffering because of the increased car parking fees - KMG/SWNS

Scott Davis was also among those who initially believed the hike was an April Fool’s Day joke. At the time, his daughter Sadie had only recently taken on the nearby Smugglers Inn pub.

The retired builder said: “We thought it was a joke but sadly it turned out the council was serious.

“The effect on the pub’s lunchtime trade has been huge and undoubtedly down to the increased parking charges.

“When Sadie first took it on she got lunchtimes going well, but as soon as the new charges came into force, there was an immediate and noticeable slump.

“Customers are simply going elsewhere because lots of pubs have their own parking.

“It might have worked out fine for the council, which is raking it in, but it’s been a disaster for local businesses and residents.”

Sadie added: “Customers used to come into the pub for lunch and use the car park because there’s nowhere else [to park].

“But even a couple of hours is now costing them £3.80, which is clearly putting people off.”

Elsewhere in the village, Priscilla Cox, church warden for St Martin’s-in-Herne, said parishioners are fretting about the fees and fears of being landed with a ticket.

She said: “There are some very large gatherings for things like weddings and funerals and the car park is vital.

“But it is even affecting things like our coffee mornings, with parishioners saying they can’t stay too long because it’s so expensive to park. It’s completely unreasonable and should be reconsidered.”

Some villagers thought the new pricing system was an April Fool when it was introduced earlier this year - KMG/SWNS

Cllr Alex Ricketts, CCC’s cabinet member for transport, said: “We are aware of the petition relating to car park charges at School Lane.

“As a band three car park, School Lane is one of the cheapest car parks in the district, and the charges here are in line with car parks in the same band elsewhere.

“All parking charges are reviewed annually and as part of that process, this autumn we will consider what impact the change at School Lane has had.

“When the new charges were introduced in April this year, we continued to allow free parking for the morning school run and in the evening for events at the Herne Centre.”

Cllr Ricketts also suggested that villagers who use the car park regularly could buy a £600 annual off-street residents’ permit, which allows all-day parking for the equivalent of £1.68.