Council launches new interactive dinosaur app

Martin Heath - BBC News, Northamptonshire
·1 min read
Helen Howell with long blond hair and a pink top looks up at a pterodactyl in a wood
Helen Howell from North Northamptonshire Council had a close encounter with one of the dinosaurs [North Northamptonshire Council]

A new phone app has been launched which gives families a chance to go dinosaur hunting.

Once the creatures are located, they will pop up on North Northamptonshire Council's "Love Exploring" app.

It is available at six country parks across the council's area.

The council's executive member for leisure, Helen Howells, said the app was "created to encourage families, young and old, to get out and about".

The app was created after funding was provided for an interactive walks project.

Once it has been downloaded, users will find maps of all the dinosaur stations at each park.

The app will show prompts when users get close to one of the creatures.

Once a dinosaur is located, it will appear on the app on top of the phone's camera image.

The animated animals will walk, fly and even roar.

The app is available at the East Carlton, Fermyn Woods, Irchester, Sywell, Barnwell and West Glebe parks and the council said more sites would be added.

Helen Howell, North Northamptonshire Council's executive member for leisure and tourism, said: "The free app contains interactive games suitable for all ages.

"It has been created to encourage families, young and old, to get out and about."

Gill Mercer, the executive member for health and wellbeing, said: “Walking is a low-impact activity that is easy on your joints and can be done at any age or fitness level."

Follow Northamptonshire news on BBC Sounds, Facebook, Instagram and X.

