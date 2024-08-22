New council leader warns of bankruptcy threat

Leader Tony Dyer said Bristol City Council's financial situation is "very challenging” [BBC]

The first ever Green leader of Bristol has warned that the city council is at risk of going bankrupt unless urgent action is taken.

Councillor Tony Dyer has revealed that the authority presently faces an overspend of £22m.

A savings programme is being developed, with warnings that some charges will also rise.

But there is already criticism from campaigners, with accusations that the Greens have rowed back on earlier pledges.

'Very challenging'

In May’s local elections the Greens won the most seats, though without an overall majority.

They were delighted, but three months later the mood is very different.

Money was already tight, but extra costs have come to light, and planned savings have fallen short.

“The financial situation is very challenging,” said Mr Dyer.

That has led to a warning that Bristol could end up issuing a Section 114 notice – effectively going bankrupt.

“I think without government intervention I can’t guarantee that won’t happen, but having said that, I think we are now taking the measures and putting into place the processes that we need to do," said Mr Dyer.

Sally Wyatt said allotments should be affordable [BBC]

They will try to improve efficiency, there could be cuts, and charges may rise, including the rent paid by allotment holders.

Nearly doubling charges had been proposed by the previous administration – but the Greens objected and got it put on hold.

Now it is set to go ahead, to the anger of those with allotments.

Sally Wyatt, who has tended to her plot at Bedminster Down for seven years, said: “I’m really disappointed, because I think they’re an invaluable place.

“They should be cheap, they should be affordable, they should be accessible to everybody."

'Never get elected again'

The Greens are also under pressure over another cause they championed.

Last year, the Labour administration set about expanding South Bristol Cemetery onto council-owned fields currently leased to a farm.

Churning up land designated a Site of Nature Conservation Interest sparked widespread opposition – especially from the Greens.

The plans are presently on hold – but could get the go-ahead from councillors in October.

“I’m worried and concerned,” said Catherine Withers who has lived at Yew Tree Farm all her life.

“If the plans went through as they are I’d be devastated, beyond devastated, and I think that the Greens would never get elected again.”

Catherine Withers said she was "concerned" about the council's upcoming decision to expand South Bristol Cemetery [BBC]

The leader of Bristol City Council concedes difficult decisions lie ahead and cautions that without a majority, the Greens can be outvoted.

“Nobody became a councillor because they wanted to put up allotment fees, or build on Sites of Nature Conservation Interest, or a host of other things,” said Mr Dyer.

“But the reality is we have to work within the constraints that are placed upon us.”

He is confident they can avoid going bust this year but he is unsure about future years.

Follow BBC Bristol on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to us on email or via WhatsApp on 0800 313 4630.

More on this story

Related internet links