Labour council to let staff ignore people they find annoying

A council that drew a backlash for banning meat and dairy products will allow its staff to refuse contact with people they find irritating.

Oxford city council has introduced a policy to manage citizens it describes as “abusive, persistent and/or vexatious”.

The “vexatious behaviour policy” outlines how staff and councillors should deal with people who make complaints or inquiries in a way that is “manifestly unjustified”, “inappropriate” or “intimidating”.

Guidelines include limiting how often they can contact the council or meeting them face to face with a witness.

In “exceptional circumstances”, the policy says, staff and councillors can “refuse all contact” with a citizen if their safety is deemed at risk.

The council said 'this is one of those policies that you wish you didn't have to have' - Mark Williamson/Stockbyte Unreleased

The potential blanket ban has prompted concerns that the council could ignore the valid concerns of some tax-paying residents.

The policy comes in the wake of a bruising set of local election results for the Labour group, which makes up the majority of the council.

Following the election, in which Labour lost three seats to an independent party, Susan Brown, council leader, said: “We have more work to do but we will continue to listen to residents.”

Anne Stares, an independent councillor for Littlemore, said people already felt ignored and that the new policy could exacerbate the issue.

‘People are not being heard’

She said: “They’re dealing with the problem, but not looking at the cause. The cause is that people don’t feel they are listened to.

“People feel they are not being heard and that their needs are not being addressed.”

Ms Stares, who was elected for the Littlemore ward at the election, said it was “hypocritical” to suggest that the council was listening to residents while introducing a new policy that could limit its communication with them.

Oxford city council has been contacted for comment.

Speaking about the policy at a meeting on April 17, Ms Brown said: “This is one of those policies that you wish you didn’t have to have and that you hope you’ll never have to use but that we probably do need to have.

“It sets out rules by which we will take action if necessary in order to try and maintain services and good behaviour.”

‘Regrettable’

Ed Turner, finance chief, said it was “regrettable” that the policy was needed but that “vexatious contact to councillors can be very distressing”.

Details of specific cases were not discussed in the meeting or in council papers.

Oxford city council has previously faced criticism for banning all meat and fish dishes at internal councillor events in favour of plant-only alternatives.

Matthew Alden, a butcher in the city, criticised the decision as a “kneejerk reaction” when it was made in March 2023.