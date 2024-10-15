Council looks to buy bus to replace lost service

A town council is considering buying its own bus after an important route was withdrawn.

The 71 Lyme Regis town bus, operated by Damory, was linked to a school bus and served the town between school drop-off and pick-up times.

But when Dorset Council switched the school contract to a minibus in September, the 71 was withdrawn.

Lyme Regis Town Council is appealing for volunteer drivers to get in touch.

Damory was contracted to take children to Charmouth Primary School and the town council had a separate agreement to use the vehicle during the day to serve the north of the town.

But Dorset Council said it could no longer justify the coach and contracted a minibus from Dorset Community Transport.

The town council had been funding the 71 at a cost of more than £16,000 a year but mayor Philip Evans said it was "prepared to increase its subsidy to secure the future of this vital service".

'Absolutely determined'

He said: "The possibility of working with an established bus operator is no longer viable.

"The town council is now pursuing the idea of acquiring its own vehicle, probably a minibus, and we are asking people who have some time to spare if they are willing to become a volunteer driver."

"We understand how difficult life has become for some of our local residents since the loss of the town bus as they are unable to get into town to do their shopping, get to medical appointments, or simply meet up with friends on the bus.

"The council is absolutely determined to find a solution to ensure they’re not stranded and isolated in their homes."

Volunteers would need to commit to at least one day a week and training would be provided.

