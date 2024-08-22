Council 'needs to do more' to hit emissions target

Councillors acknowledged they need to do more to meet net zero carbon emission target by 2030 [West Suffolk Council]

More work is needed if a council is to meet its net zero carbon emission target by 2030, according to a review.

West Suffolk Council published its environmental statement setting out the authority's environmental performance alongside a reviewed climate change action plan.

The council listed a number of successful schemes but acknowledged more needed to be done if it was to meet its goal.

It said it was "vital" to further help businesses and local residents too.

The council said it had achieved a number of goals, including:

A 20% increase in renewable energy generation since 2022-23

A total of 421,490 electric vehicle miles powered by the council’s public EV charge points

Planting 136 new trees and retrofitting 151 flagship housing association homes to improve energy efficiency

Installing solar panels which contributed £690,000 to council finances

Close to 6,000 pieces of recyclable rubbish deposited into reverse vending machines in Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket during a pilot scheme

Converting 1,600 streetlights to more energy efficient bulbs

More public charge points are to be installed within this financial year

The council's Environment and Sustainability Reference Group recommended a host of new actions, agreed by the cabinet last month, including:

Looking at phasing out gas use in all council buildings

Developing a business case to end the use of Combined Heat and Power (CHPs) in all council leisure centres

Exploring opportunities to require more stringent building standards than the national standard to ensure efficient buildings

Gerald Kelly, Cabinet member for the Environment, said: "We know there is good progress being made, but we also recognise that there is much more that needs to be done to cut the council’s carbon emissions and to support residents and businesses in taking similar action."

He said it was "vital" the council looked at how to further support communities and businesses.

Follow Suffolk news on BBC Sounds, Facebook, Instagram and X.