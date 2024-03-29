Council opposes Downham Town Football Club stadium plans

A town council is opposing a football club's plans to make improvements to its ground.

Norfolk-based Downham Town FC, whose men's side is currently sixth in the Thurlow Nunn Premier League division, hopes to extend its facilities at the Memorial Playing Field.

However, Downham Market Town Council has objected.

The council cites fears that extending its stands could overshadow neighbouring homes.

There are also concerns the plans could lead to increased traffic, putting further strain on already congested surrounding roads.

The council also fears more space for supporters could result in more noise, which could upset the community living near the field.

The 140-year-old club needs to make the improvements to its stands and dugouts to meet Football Association standards and to continue to host first team matches.

In a statement, it warned it could fold if it was not granted planning permission as it could not afford to pay another club to use its facilities.

However, planning authority, West Norfolk Council, has received more than 50 written letters in support of the club's plans.

Planning officers are recommending councillors approve the project, arguing the improvement will be of great benefit to the wider community and that the changes are relatively minor.

Members of the planning committee are due to make the final decision next week.

