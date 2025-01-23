Council 'outrage' as detailed pylon costs declined

A council leader says it is "outrageous" that National Grid has not shared detailed costs on building a new network of pylons through Lincolnshire.

Lincolnshire County Council said it wrote to National Grid in December, requesting further details about the 87-mile (140km) line of pylons running from Grimsby to Walpole.

Council leader Martin Hill said there was an "ongoing debate" over National Grid's claim that using pylons was cheaper than running cables under the seabed.

National Grid said it had shared "detailed costs and proposals" for the project with the council and was confident the information was "robust".

Council leader Martin Hill says the pylons "will have a major impact on the east coast of Lincolnshire" [Sharon Edwards/BBC]

The pylons would cost about £1bn compared with £6.5bn to put them underground and £4.3bn for an offshore subsea cable, according to National Grid.

The council said it would revise its questions and add more which it would then submit to National Grid.

'Very suspicious'

Mr Hill said: "I think it's outrageous that National Grid still refuses to present us with their workings and is hiding from a legitimate – and very reasonable – request for facts and figures.

"In their letter back to the council, they said they believe there is 'very little benefit to be gained' from sharing this information. I wholeheartedly disagree.

"We're not talking about a small proposal – these pylon plans will have a major impact on the east coast of Lincolnshire and we want to make sure these costs have been properly worked through."

He added: "I think it's very suspicious that they're coming up with excuses as to why they feel it's unreasonable for them to do so."

A spokesperson for National Grid said: "We are confident that the information we shared in our comprehensive strategic options report, and the processes we follow to identify and then assess potential strategic options are robust, transparent and the most appropriate.

"We regularly meet and engage with Lincolnshire County Council and are carefully considering its response to our first consultation last year.

"We will publish a feedback report at our next public consultation which will be held later this year."

