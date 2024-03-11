Council pledges fly-tipping enforcement action

A council is insisting it will take enforcement action after 6,945 incidents of fly-tipping were reported in a year.

Redcar and Cleveland Council's area has the highest rate of illegal fly-tipping in the north-east of England, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

The figure for 2022-23 was down 19% on the previous 12 months when 8,617 incidents were recorded.

The Department for Environment Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) said the cost of clean-ups to the council in 2022-23 was £423,121.

'Anti-social blight'

Redcar and Cleveland Council said 126 fixed penalty notices were issued during the last 12 months while 16 prosecutions had taken place.

A council spokesman said there were four teams operating across the borough to prosecute the worst offenders and help "end the blight of this anti-social crime".

Jason Mohr, founder of LoveJunk, an online marketplace which connects householders and businesses to verified waste collectors who are licensed by the Environment Agency, claimed the current system of regulation, fines and prosecution was not working properly.

He said: "The chance of fly-tippers getting caught and punished are remote, and the cost to the public of clear up and enforcement is huge."

Mr Mohr suggested one helpful measure was a change in the law so anyone collecting waste would be required to show photo ID and a legitimate waste carrier licence before picking up items.

'Irresponsible actions'

Saltburn councillor Philip Thomson, who is vice chairman of the council’s climate and environment scrutiny committee, said there was an ongoing issue with rubbish being dumped in rear alleys in his ward.

He said the council faced a challenge with properties being converted into homes of multiple occupation and landlords not making adequate provision for the disposal of tenants’ household waste.

He said: "Where proper planning permission is given there is a requirement to provide waste collection and recycling facilities.

Story continues

"But what sometimes happens is not everyone acts responsibly."

Follow BBC North East on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

Related Topics