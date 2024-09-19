Council ponder new tenant for city leisure hub

Proposals to allow a new business to move into a council-owned leisure complex have been discussed.

Sunderland City Council held a private cabinet meeting, to talk about plans for the Sunniside leisure hub, including letting arrangements for one of the vacant units.

It is not publicly known which business is involved.

The complex has faced issues in recent years, including the collapse of the Empire Cinemas chain and several vacant units, however, the local authority recently bought the building and agreed a revival plan.

Sunderland City Council confirmed a cabinet decision on the "letting of commercial space at Sunniside Social" was linked to one unit at the leisure complex, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

However, the discussion was held in the private part of the cabinet meeting, which is normally reserved for items that are commercially sensitive.

It is up to the council to decide when they announce the new tenant, and could take several weeks.

Further announcements expected

A new cinema operator, Omniplex, was secured for the site earlier this year.

The Sunniside Social leisure complex also houses a casino, bowling facility and an occupied restaurant unit.

Previous council cabinet documents stated £2m would be used for the new cinema, regenerating the retail units and renovating the multi-storey car park.

A marketing campaign showed proposed rebranding of the building [Sunderland City Council]

Councillor Kevin Johnston, the cabinet member for regeneration and business at the Labour-run authority, hinted further announcements for Sunniside were expected later this year.

"Following the successful reopening of the cinema, and recent approval of capital investment, the council has launched a marketing campaign for the letting of the commercial units at Sunniside Social," Mr Johnston said.

"We look forward to announcing further investment in Sunniside in the coming weeks and months."

