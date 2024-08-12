Council rejects solar farm plan branded 'insane'

Plans to build a solar farm the size of 86 football fields in Kent have been rejected as "insane".

Developers of the installation on "high-grade" farmland near Sittingbourne were told by a councillor the panels should instead be placed on roofs and car parks.

Supporters pointed out the site - sitting either side of Vigo Lane and Wrens Road near Borden - would have provided clean energy for 11,500 homes.

Developers Industria Solar said they were "disappointed" by the decision, but would review their application and consider "further steps".

Building the sprawling solar farm near the boundary of the Kent Downs National Landscape was criticised by Green Party councillor Terry Thompson, who pointed out it took up Grade 1 farmland.

As a farmer, he said it was "insane" to build on such fertile land, reported the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

“It isn’t an industrial landscape, it’s the garden of England.”

“We really seriously need to think about security of food production," he added.

Defending the bid, Will Mulvany, of planning firm Wardell Armstrong, told councillors it would "significantly contribute" to renewable energy supply and security, while helping the local authority meet its climate goals.

"The proposal is temporary for 40 years and reversible,” he said, adding that the land would be there for farming after decommissioning.

Swale Borough Council has one of the most ambitious climate targets in the UK – to be carbon neutral by 2025 and achieve net zero borough-wide by 2030.

Planning officers had recommended councillors approve the bid, but the planning committee ended up voting to refuse permission, by 10 votes to three.

