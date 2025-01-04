Council scraps grit bins to cut costs just as ice and snow about to hit

Councillors in Dudley have stopped handing out new grit bins because winters are getting warmer - Pako Mera / Alamy/Alamy

Councillors in a town set to be hit by heavy snow and ice this weekend have stopped handing out new grit bins because winters are getting warmer.

Residents in Dudley, where temperatures could plunge below zero on Saturday, will also only get refills of grit bins on a “case-by-case basis” this winter as the authority cuts back.

The council in the West Midlands also plans to stop gritting car parks as it seeks to save money on its winter maintenance service, arguing that “milder” winters have contributed to the decision.

It also plans to remove grit bins within 25 metres of a highway gritting route deemed no longer needed, although this will not happen this winter.

The plans were announced in November, but will now raise eyebrows as swathes of the country prepare for three days of snow and sub-zero temperatures.

The Met Office on Friday issued two upgraded amber weather warnings for snow or ice, stating there was a “good chance” of power outages across England and Wales with rural communities being cut off.

The alert level means there is a “potential risk to life and property” and people should consider taking precautions to protect themselves and their homes.

One Dudley councillor spoke of ‘a challenging fiscal climate’ - Christopher Furlong/Getty

The warning for snow and freezing rain covering most of Wales and central England, including Dudley, is in place from 6pm on Saturday to midday on Sunday.

A less severe yellow weather warning for snow and ice is also in place from midday on Saturday until midnight on Sunday.

Dudley falls under the area managed by the same NHS Integrated Health Board that warned the public to be careful of slips, trips and falls.

“Avoid going out early in the morning when frost is thick or late at night when it’s dark,” it said, adding that people should wear shoes with good grip and keep their hands free to stabilise themselves.

The council defended its position yesterday, and promised that no grit bins will be removed during this winter.

Councillor Damian Corfield, Dudley cabinet member for highways and the environment, said that like most councils it faced “a challenging fiscal climate”.

“We are having to prioritise spend to make savings of £41 million next year to ensure we can balance the books and deliver the most critical services for our residents,” he said.

“As part of this process, we are reviewing our winter maintenance programme and, although there is some cooler weather forecast for this weekend, we continue to see milder winters overall and with a noticeable reduction in the numbers of our residents who use grit bins in their local community.

“We have temporarily ceased the introduction of new grit bins and the re-filling of existing grit bins is being considered on a case-by-case basis, taking into account factors including its location, gradient and history of incidents and how often it is being used. No grit bin will be removed during this winter season.”