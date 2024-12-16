Council secures £2.8m grant for EV charging points

A £2.8m government grant will allow 500 EV charging points to be installed every year for the next three years [Getty Images]

The number of public electric vehicle (EV) charging points in Brighton & Hove is set to increase, thanks to a successful funding bid.

A £2.8m government grant will allow 500 EV charging points to be installed every year for the next three years.

New contracts to be awarded in 2025 will also offer more choice and flexible tariffs, including off-peak rates and access to more than 2,000 charging points.

Councillor Trevor Muten, cabinet member for transport and parking, said: "The dramatic increase in the number of public locations will help give residents confidence they can use a charging point close to where they live."

Over the past five years, the council has used grants to target areas where residents have no off-street access to charge their vehicle.

From the new year, the city will have over 500 on-street charge points.

The council said the on-street charging infrastructure in the city already has the best coverage outside of London.

The council recently installed 100 new lamp column charging points.

A further 12 sites are now being prepared to accommodate 37 new dedicated EV charging bays.

Mr Muten added: "Scaling up also offers new opportunities to introduce flexible and off-peak tariffs to make it cost effective for residents to charge their electric vehicles in the city."

