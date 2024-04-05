Council seeking explanation from feds regarding denial of recent housing funding

NORTH PERTH – Matching the tone of comments from council on March 18, it would appear that two strongly-worded letters will be sent to the upper tiers of government, on North Perth stationery.

In a report from North Perth’s Manager of Strategic Initiatives, Jessica McLean, council was made aware that the municipality’s application to the Housing Accelerator Funding (HAF) was not approved by the Government of Canada.

“Unfortunately, in late February, we were notified by a CMHC representative that the municipality submission was not selected for funding,” McLean told council. “To our knowledge, similar updates were received by our neighbouring municipalities and we are not aware of any successful applications in midwestern Ontario at this time.”

Through further discussions with the CMHC representative, it was learned that the funding program was highly over-subscribed, with only 179 of the 540 applications resulting in funding agreements. The HAF program consisted of $4 billion of federal funding available over three years to be dedicated to creating housing across the province. As part of the application, the municipality was required to create a housing action plan last year.

According to McLean’s report, feedback on North Perth’s application was not provided, however, the CMHC representative encouraged the municipality to review the North Perth Housing Action Plan and determine what, if any, initiatives included could move forward without HAF support, and if any of the initiatives may be eligible under other CMHC programs.

“In light of this advice, staff do plan to further investigate the CMHC seed funding program and if any of the action plan initiatives would be applicable to the program guidelines,” McLean explained.

Coun. Lee Anne Andriessen said North Perth needs to look at what they can do, instead of the bigger ideas that require funding.

“I think that we need to look at what we can do, right now,” she said. “We have big ideas, but obviously can’t accomplish it all and certainly need more funding, but it might be good to kind of say or look at what our options are and really look at what we can do in this community.”

Coun. Allan Rothwell asked if it was the intention of the federal government to redistribute funds more “fairly” at the end of the three years if there was funding left over.

“Rural municipalities should not be in the same category as large urban streams with over 10,000 population,” he said.

McLean did not have an answer but suggested including that in a letter to the minister.

First Letter

The municipality was encouraged by the CMHC representative to send correspondence to the Perth-Wellington Member of Parliament, John Nater, and Minister of Housing Sean Fraser regarding concerns with the HAF program outcomes, requesting feedback, and calling for more attention on solutions for housing supply in rural Canadian municipalities.

North Perth Mayor Todd Kasenberg said he has spoken to Nater about this.

“I appreciated his support and his interest in our work in housing,” Kasenberg said. “He sort of indicated that he has concerns around Perth County and his entire riding, in fact, with regards to this funding not being received by municipal governments.”

He went on to say it was a “discouraging message” from the funding program.

“I would say that this council has done fairly exemplary work over the years that I’ve been here,” he said. “The staff as well, to advocate for our position, and of course our community, as one of the more rapidly-growing communities in Ontario, but it does seem like a little bit was favoured towards municipalities and populations of 50,000 or above.”

Rothwell said the upper-tier governments should not be thinking this is something new.

“The province and the federal government have bowed out of funding for housing decades ago,” he said. “And yes, the coffers started filling back up and were spent on other programs. Meanwhile, this was not an initiative that got the priority of the federal and provincial governments. So, lo and behold, here we have this problem before us. It’s been decades in the making, and it will take decades to fix.

“We need everyone working together and not just a program where every municipality is going to put in an application for funding with the hope that we’re going to get some money to help us out. That will not be enough and frankly, our staff time is much more valuable solving issues and challenges that we have here as opposed to buying a lottery ticket… we do not need a lottery ticket or maybe we may have that much better chance, frankly.”

He went on to say municipalities need more than the luck of the draw.

“You cannot, in my view, put rural municipalities in the same boat as large urban municipalities,” he said. “Yes, they have great needs. I’m not saying that they don’t. But you better make the pot either bigger or more fair in terms of who we’re playing against and level the playing field.”

Second Letter

Coun. Sarah Blazek asked for North Perth to send a second letter to the federal government asking them to reevaluate their lack of funding for municipalities with a population of less than 50,000 in rural Ontario and to make available funding for infrastructure programs to help build infrastructure and to help build much-needed new homes.

This ask was presented after council read a similar letter from the City of Quinte West council sent to the federal government.

The letter to the federal government asked for the re-evaluation of the lack of funding for municipalities with a population of less than 50,000 in rural Ontario and to make more funding available to help build infrastructure and housing.

Blazek said North Perth council should consider the same and said, “It’s timely considering the news that we will hear tonight regarding our application (to HAF).”

Council agreed with the unanimous passing of a motion. The complete letter is available for public viewing in the March 18 council meeting agenda package on the municipality’s website.

Kelsey Bent, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Listowel Banner