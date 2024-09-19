Council seeks new operator for £50m music venue

An opening date for Bradford Live is still unknown [Bradford Council]

Bradford Council is seeking a new operator to run a £50m live entertainment venue, after the group tasked with running the site confirmed it would leave the project.

In a joint statement with the NEC Group, the authority said the process to find a new operator for Bradford Live had begun "at pace".

It said a new date for the reopening of the former Odeon cinema would be announced when a new operator was confirmed.

Council leader Susan Hinchcliffe said: “Advice from the sector leads us to believe that there are a number of potential operators who have shown initial interest in the venue."

The 3,800-seat venue, a key part of Bradford's plans for its City of Culture year in 2025, had been due to open in November.

Both the council and NEC had repeatedly refused to provide details on the venue's future in recent months.

The refurbishment reached its final stages in July, albeit 100% over budget.

Hinchcliffe said it had been "very frustrating that we have had to remain so tight-lipped, but at all times we have followed expert legal advice to protect the interests of the venue and the council."

The council said the NEC Group had decided "the venue will be better served by an alternative operator".

A spokesperson said: "Following a strategic review of its business, the NEC Group will focus on its existing operations in the Birmingham area."

The group would "step away from Bradford Live with immediate effect" after a settlement with the council was agreed to release them from their contract, they added.

Hinchcliffe said the council was now in a position to be able to have further discussions with organisations interested in running Bradford Live, adding: "We can’t say more about this at this stage given the commercially sensitive nature of discussions.

“We are aiming to have the venue operational in 2025 to host events as part of Bradford’s year as UK City of Culture."

