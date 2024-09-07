Council seeks views on location of EV charging points

Stuart Maisner - BBC News, South East
·1 min read
Electric vehicle charging point
West Sussex currently has 253 council-installed charging points [West Sussex County Council]

Residents are being asked for their views on the rollout of more electric vehicle (EV) charging points in West Sussex.

Residents and businesses in Arun, Adur, and Worthing are being invited to take part in a four-week consultation on plans for 15 streets.

The EV charging rollout is part of West Sussex County Council’s plans to create a "sustainable and resilient future".

Locations have been chosen based on public requests or because they are recognised as an area with limited off-road parking and insufficient charging points, a council spokesperson said.

Councillor Joy Dennis, the cabinet member for highways and transport, said the aim is to "lead the way on more sustainable transport options".

She said: "We want to ensure our residents have access to as many charging points as possible, particularly with the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles set for 2035.

“We’ve already delivered hundreds of charging points and expanding the network is a crucial step in reducing our reliance on fossil fuels and reducing harmful carbon emissions."

The UK registered its one millionth electric car earlier this year, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

To date, 253 dual-socket electric vehicle charging points have been installed on the roadside and in car parks across West Sussex.

The consultation runs until 2 October.

