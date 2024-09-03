Council spends £2.4m on 16 homes for vulnerable adults

Artist's impression of a housing complex that will provide supported living [NCC/TODD Architects]

A council has agreed to spend £2.4m building 16 homes to help vulnerable adults live independently.

Norfolk County Council said the homes - for people living in the Swaffham area - were part of a wider plan to build 100 properties, at a cost of £18m, that will provide supported living.

The scheme, off Beech Close, has been designed for adults with learning disabilities, autism and physical disabilities.

It follows a string of residential care home closures that have increased demand for housing for adults with care and support needs, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Kay Mason Billig, leader of the Conservative-controlled council, said the move was part of an “ambition to enable everyone to live their best lives”.

Margaret Dewsbury, cabinet member for communities and partnerships, added: “I wholeheartedly support this.

"It’s a brilliant idea and we need more and more of this across the county.”

The council acknowledged the scheme would only go some way to tackling a shortage of such housing in Norfolk, where more than 300 specialist properties are needed.

