Council Tackles Surplus Land for Housing

STRATHROY-CARADOC - Council discussed a comprehensive report on surplus lands at their meeting on March 18. The report, presented by Jennifer Huff, Director of Building & Planning, was developed in response to a council resolution from February 1, seeking identification of municipally owned lands suitable for future housing projects.

This initiative underscores the township's commitment to exploring innovative solutions to housing needs, aligning with the broader goal of sustainable community growth. The report detailed various municipally owned properties in Strathroy and Mt. Brydges, providing council members with a high-level overview, including maps and relevant planning and servicing information.

During the council discussion, there was an emphasis on the need for a detailed investigation of properties of interest, suggesting that this initial report serves as a stepping stone for more in-depth exploration. The inclusion of best practices from other municipalities offered a blueprint for utilizing surplus lands effectively, highlighting the importance of public engagement, and expressions of interest (EOI).

Council members expressed a variety of viewpoints regarding the next steps. Councillor Donna Pammer thanked Director Huff for the comprehensive report and suggested further discussions on moving forward with the process. Chief Administrative Officer Trisha McKibbin emphasized the need for council to provide focused direction on specific properties for further exploration.

Councillor Greg Willsie advocated for a strategic plan regarding the use of surplus lands, underscoring the need for a clear vision before making decisions. Councillor Steve Pelkman proposed an informal discussion among council members to brainstorm ideas and evaluate properties based on their potential for attainable or affordable housing.

The council's conversation reflected a collective desire to navigate the complex landscape of municipal land management thoughtfully, balancing financial considerations, community needs, and the strategic vision for growth. As Strathroy-Caradoc embarks on this exploratory phase, the decisions made in the coming months could significantly shape the township's approach to sustainable housing development and land use planning.

David Gomez, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Middlesex Banner