Council Updates Policy for Office Illumination on Truth and Reconciliation Day

STRATHROY-CARADOC - At the February 20 council meeting, the discussion focused on updating a policy regarding the illumination of the Municipal Offices. The proposed policy change included an exemption for lighting the offices in orange on September 30 to recognize National Truth and Reconciliation Day. The presentation, given by Robert Lilbourne, the Director of Community Services, centered on this update as a means to honor the day dedicated to acknowledging the historical and ongoing challenges faced by Indigenous communities in Canada.

The initial motion to receive the report was moved by councillor Brennan and seconded by Deputy Mayor McGuire. Lilbourne noted an oversight in not bringing a bylaw forward with the policy, promising to rectify this at the next meeting, pending council approval of the policy.

Councillor Brian Derbyshire expressed concerns regarding the policy's alignment with the township's stance on political neutrality, especially concerning the illumination in orange for Truth and Reconciliation Day. He questioned whether this act might be perceived as political.

In response, Councillor John Brennan inquired whether National Truth and Reconciliation Day was a recognized Canadian national holiday, to which Lilbourne confirmed its status as a federally recognized statutory holiday. Brennan argued that acknowledging such a day through illumination was comparable to recognizing other national events and holidays, rather than making a political statement.

Mayor Colin Grantham shared his personal reflection on the matter, acknowledging the potential political implications but emphasizing the importance of recognizing causes and events that hold significant national relevance. Ultimately, council moved to approve the policy update, with Councillor Hipple moving and Councillor Pammer seconding the motion, which was carried unanimously.

The decision to light the Municipal Offices in orange on National Truth and Reconciliation Day follows a policy update aimed at recognizing federally established observances. This move, while sparking some debate, illustrates the council's approach to balancing commemorative practices with maintaining political neutrality.

David Gomez, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Middlesex Banner