Council vows to clamp down on wedding fireworks

Bradford Council has vowed to work with wedding venues to clamp down on the use of fireworks during celebrations in the district.

The authority called it a "recurring problem" in parts of Bradford and wished to highlight the "distressing impact" they can have on vulnerable people and pets.

It is illegal to set off fireworks between 23:00 and 07:00, except on Bonfire Night when the cut-off is 00:00.

The window extends to 01:00 on New Year's Eve, Diwali and Chinese New Year.

"We must think about everyone and the distressing impact fireworks can have, from disturbed sleep to the upset caused to many," said Noreen Akhtar, of Bradford Council.

“We know people want to mark their weddings and other special occasions and we don’t want to get in the way of that - however there are many ways to celebrate without fireworks being involved."

For private use, fireworks can only be bought from registered sellers from 15 October to 10 November, from Boxing Day until New Year's Eve and three days before Diwali and Chinese New Year.

The illegal sale of fireworks could result in a six-month imprisonment.

Ms Akhtar, who is assistant director of neighbourhoods and community services, added: "We will be visiting wedding and community venues to try to work together on this issue."

