Council waives developer's fees over profit fears

Andy Mitchell - Local Democracy Reporting Service
·2 min read
A red brick built multi-storey office block with the words Myson House on two sides
The firm said demolishing an office block for apartments was not expected to make enough profit to include social housing in the plans [Google]

Two new six-storey apartment blocks in Rugby may not produce any social housing or infrastructure money because the developer is not expected to make enough profit.

Rugby-based developer Stepnell received planning permission from Rugby Borough Council in August 2023 to demolish the Myson House office block and replace it with homes.

The firm expects to make less than the industry-standard minimum of 20% profit from the project, according to figures independently verified by the council.

Councillors have agreed to waive the developer's obligations as a result.

Under the original planning permission, the developer would have had to provide a percentage of affordable homes and payments to various public organisations for things like education, libraries and healthcare.

Under the new agreement with the council, there is a caveat that if the development makes more money than expected, parts or all of the original obligations could kick back in.

The original permission declared that at least 20% of the units would be affordable homes, with more than £796,000 due towards education provision and more than £42,000 wanted by the NHS to help provide primary care.

Councillors unanimously said yes to changing the outline permission to remove those obligations following the firm's viability assessment.

A further decision will take place on the proposed layout, scale, appearance and landscaping of the development, including the exact number of apartments.

A submission for Stepnell had said there was little demand for the dated office block as it was, and it was unsuitable for conversion.

It said it was willing to take a higher risk to change it to residential use, rather than having the block near Rugby railway station stand largely vacant and underused.

The council said it will look again at the agreement when the majority of the units were completed, so it had a real indication of the building costs and market values.

This news was gathered by the Local Democracy Reporting Service which covers councils and other public service organisations.

    STORY: Russia and Ukraine conducted a major exchange of prisoners on Saturday (September 14) - 206 people in total - in their second such swap in two days, officials said.:: Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of WarUkraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that all 103 Ukrainians returned were from the military. Footage published by Ukrainian authorities showed the men, draped in their national flag, speaking to loved ones over the phone.::Russian Defence MinistryRussia's Defence Ministry also released video of its returned servicemen on a bus in an undisclosed location.According to the ministry's statement, its 103 soldiers had been taken prisoner in Russia's Kursk region, where Ukrainian forces captured territory early August in their first major incursion into the country.::80th Separate Air Assault Halytska Brigade::Released 16 August, 2024The ministry also said, the prisoner swap came after mediation by the United Arab Emirates.But in the background of the exchange, tensions were rising as Russian officials issued threats to the West and Kyiv of an uncontrolled escalation of war...Coming as Western leaders discussed whether to allow Ukraine to use their weapons to strike deep into Russian territory.U.S. President Joe Biden met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Washington on Friday.[STARMER] “...Ukraine has a right to self defense..."Neither leader addressed the issue of long-range missiles with reporters after the meeting, but Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov alleged the decision had already been made and communicated to Kyiv. ::FileState-owned RIA news agency quoted Ryabkov as saying, "And we will react in a way that will not be pretty."While former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chairman of the country's security council, wrote on the Telegram messaging app about turning Kyiv into a "a giant, grey, melted spot".::National Police of UkraineUkraine has said long range strikes are critical for its efforts to stop Moscow's invasion.But allies have so far been reluctant to permit them, citing fears of an escalation while also doubting their efficiency.