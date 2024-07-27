Councillor calls for charges after death of cyclist in Yorkville

Toronto police are investigating the death of a cyclist in Yorkville this week. Her helmet is shown on the ground here. (CBC - image credit)

A Toronto city councillor says she'd like to see criminal charges laid in the death of a 24-year-old female cyclist in Yorkville this week.

Coun. Dianne Saxe, who represents Ward 11, University-Rosedale, said on Friday that a construction bin was placed illegally in the middle of a bike lane in front of 150 Bloor Avenue W., before the cyclist was killed Thursday. Saxe said the bin blocked the bike lane.

Saxe says a general contractor is working at the address and she wants to see the contractor and the customer charged with criminal negligence causing death.

The death is a "terrible, completely avoidable tragedy," she said.

According to Toronto police, the cyclist was westbound on Bloor Street W. near Avenue Road in the bike lane at about 8:40 a.m., then exited the bike line. She merged into a westbound vehicle lane and was struck by a dump truck driven by a 39-year-old man.

The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Her death marks the fifth cyclist fatality in Toronto this year, making 2024 the deadliest year for cyclists in the city since at least 2020.

David Shellnutt, managing partner and lawyer at The Biking Lawyer LLP, says there's a reason for the upward trend in deaths.

"As much as we're horrified, we're not surprised. We represent a number of people who have had to come out of bike lanes as a result of an obstruction or a blockage and been hit in the process. It's a predictable thing that happens around the city and it shouldn't," Shellnutt said.

Police have said the construction bin will be part of their investigation.

A construction bin blocked the bike lane near the cyclist was fatally struck on Thursday.

A construction bin is shown here on a Toronto street near where the cyclist was killed. (CBC)

Saxe said she expects that the city will issue a fine to the construction company for violating the Toronto Municipal Code because it allegedly blocked a bike lane and allegedly used of the right of way illegally.

"We don't have nearly enough enforcement of the countless, reckless, selfish people who use the bike lanes for their vehicles and other things for their convenience and pay no attention to the people they whose lives they put at risk," Saxe said.

The cyclist's name has not been released.

A ghost bike ride will be held in her honour on July 31, starting at 6 p.m. at Bloor Street. W. and Spadina Avenue.

In a statement on Friday, the city said it offers "its deepest condolences" to the family and friends of the cyclist killed in the collision.

"While it is not clear what the investigation will find, the city is reminding residents and businesses of the importance of keeping bike lanes clear of any obstacles in order to help ensure the safety of all road users," it said.

The statement added that the city is working to improve safety for all road users under its Vision Zero plan, which aims to eliminate traffic fatalities and severe injuries, and under the Cycling Network Plan, by expanding access to "safe and dedicated spaces for people cycling."

Toronto police say the driver of the dump truck that killed a cyclist on Thursday remained at the scene.

Toronto police say the driver of the dump truck that killed a cyclist on Thursday remained at the scene. (CBC)

Raktim Mitra, a professor at Toronto Metropolitan University's School of Urban and Regional Planning, said downtown streets are too narrow to handle construction, drivers and cyclists at the same time safely. He says the city needs to do more, including addressing design problems.

Mitra said cyclists are "quite vulnerable" at intersections and drivers need education on how to operate in "mixed traffic" is needed, he added.

"What I'd like to see is that instead of being reactive, our city officials should take proactive actions in making our streets safer," Mitra said. "Promotion of cycling should start with safe and good infrastructure."

