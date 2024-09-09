Councillor calls for debate over tip closure

The household recycling centre is set to close later this year [LDRS]

A councillor who set up a petition against plans to close a household recycling site has called for a full council debate and cross-party collaboration on the matter.

Kirklees Council said it would shut Birstall's waste and recycling centre on Nab Lane this autumn, following a budget review.

Birstall and Birkenshaw ward councillor Joshua Sheard said the tip was "a crucial facility for our community".

Mr Sheard said: "I strongly believe that our efforts would be more effective if we work together towards a unified goal, rather than pursuing parallel initiatives."

The Conservative councillor has also written to Spen Valley Labour MP Kim Leadbeater calling for her support on the petition and in advocating for a full council debate.

Mrs Leadbeater has already spoken out against the council’s plans, urging the local authority to re-think its decision, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Mr Sheard's letter reads: "As you are undoubtedly aware, the closure of this facility will have far-reaching impacts on the community, leading to potential increases in fly-tipping, longer travel times for residents, and a reduction in essential local services.

"The residents of Birstall and Birkenshaw deserve to have their voices heard on this important issue and as their elected representatives, it is our duty to advocate on their behalf.

"To this end, I have initiated a petition calling for a debate in the council to oppose the closure and seek alternative solutions that better serve our community."

Mrs Leadbeater said previously: "We already have a significant problem with fly-tipping in Spen Valley and the wider area, and I am worried about the impact of the closure of the Birstall site on this.

"Similarly, I feel strongly that we should be making it easier for residents to recycle, not more difficult, which this closure would undoubtedly do."

The council’s decision will see the tip permanently shut from late autumn.

On top of this, two other sites at Meltham and Upper Cumberworth will have their operating hours slashed from seven days to five.

