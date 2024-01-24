Councillor posts anti-Indigenous sign; P.E.I. minister orders quick inquiry

CHARLOTTETOWN — Prince Edward Island's communities minister has asked a law firm to conduct an inquiry into a village councillor's decision to display a sign denying the existence of residential school graves.

Rob Lantz issued a statement today saying Murray Harbour Coun. John Robertson had failed to comply with a ministerial directive to pay a $500 fine and issue an apology or resign — sanctions that were imposed by the rural municipality.

Lantz says that under provincial legislation, however, he can't take action until an independent inquiry investigates Robertson's conduct, even though the municipality has completed its own probe.

As a result, Lantz says he has appointed Michael Drake, a partner with the law firm McInnes Cooper, to carry out an inquiry, saying such a move is unprecedented.

The minister says the provincial government must follow the letter of the law under the Municipal Government Act.

In October, the councillor displayed on his property a sign with the message, "Truth: mass grave hoax'' and "Reconciliation: Redeem Sir John A.'s integrity,'' ahead of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

"This matter has gone on for far too long and we do not want to delay the outcome of this situation any further," Lantz said in the statement. "I have asked Mr. Drake to conduct his inquiry as quickly as possible."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2024.

The Canadian Press