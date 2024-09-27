Councils withdraw support for National Care Service plan

Scotland's national care service would have taken social care responsibility away from councils [PA Media]

Councils have voted to withdraw support for the Scottish government’s flagship National Care Service plan.

Local government body Cosla said council leaders had concerns about proposed legislation and that several organisations - including those in the care sector - had expressed doubt over the government's approach.

The service, which would have transferred social care responsibility from councils to a new national service, was already delayed for three years due to cost saving measures.

This month the GMB and Unison unions also withdrew their support for the bill, which has been hindered by delays and rising costs.

The Scottish government previously described the National Care Service Bill, which is currently passing through parliament, as the "biggest public service reform in Scotland since devolution".

Cosla said it did still support some of the measures outlined in the legislation, including enhanced support for unpaid carers, care home visitation rights and efforts to improve the experience of the social work and social care workforce.

But health and social care spokesman, councillor Paul Kelly, said the bill did not represent the work that councils had contributed to the proposals.

He said: “It is important that the views of people accessing, working in and planning front-line support services are listened to, both with regards to the National Care Service legislation and also the improvements needed to overcome the sustained financial and workforce pressures being experienced across Scotland.

“Local government is committed to continuing our engagement with key areas of reform which can deliver improved outcomes for people, unpaid carers and our workforce. We cannot, however, offer our support for the legislation brought forward at this stage”

Cost-saving delay

In December 2023, the then-health secretary, Michael Matheson, announced the service would not be rolled out until the 2028-29 period.

The service was designed to help elderly, disabled or homeless people, as well as those with addictions, families and unpaid carers, under one banner.

It promised to establish a system whereby people could move between different types of care as their needs changed.

The original proposal, initially estimated to cost between £644m and £1.26bn over five years, was to introduce the National Care Service by the end of the 2026 parliamentary term.

But Mr Matheson said he had been forced to delay it in an effort to stop costs rising above £2bn.

Scottish Labour’s deputy leader, Jackie Baillie, accused the SNP of “botching” the plan, adding that it would “not deliver the social care change that Scotland needs”.

She added: “Social care in Scotland is at breaking point, but the SNP’s plans will deliver a National Care Service in name only – it will not fund a single extra care worker, nor will it fix any of the fundamental issues in our social care sector.

“Scottish Labour will not sign a blank cheque for SNP incompetence that could expose the public purse to eye-watering costs – that is why we voted against this flawed Bill at Stage 1. It now seems that many of the key stakeholders believe that the legislation is so flawed it should not proceed.”

Conservative health spokesman, Dr Sandesh Gulhane, added: “SNP ministers must finally accept that the game is up for their botched National Care Service plan.

“Virtually every major stakeholder is opposed to this bill, so the SNP must admit defeat, rather than continuing to throw good money after bad on this doomed and unaffordable project.”