Councilwoman Everhart suggesting suspension policy change for students success in BPS

A mum who took her daughter out of school due to her anxiety said she is thriving being taught at home. Seana-lee May, 30, has been homeschooling her daughter full-time since September 2023. The mum of three originally took her daughter Millie-Rae, 11, out of school during the pandemic. Millie-Rae was homeschooled for a year until high school when she attended school for five days before she started refusing to go in. Seana-lee then decided that homeschooling was the only option for Millie-Rae and has been teaching her ever since. She said that Millie-Rae is performing better in every aspect of her education and doesn't think she will send her back into the mainstream school system.