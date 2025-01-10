Countdown to Playoffs: Ravens Community Buzzing with Excitement

The energy in Baltimore is palpable as the countdown to the playoffs intensifies, with the Baltimore Ravens set to clash against their long-time rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s not just the anticipation of the game that has fans excited; it’s the sense of community and connection that permeates through the city. Today, the Ravens Pop-Up Shop was a hive of activity, filled with fans uniting in their love for the team and preparing for game day just days away.