Counter terror join police probe into sudden death of British journalist who reported on Ukraine

UK Counter Terror Policing has joined an investigation into the sudden death of a British journalist in Gibraltar (PA Archive)

British counter terror police have joined an investigation into the sudden death of a Telegraph journalist who presented an award-winning podcast on Ukraine.

David Knowles, 32, who worked on the successful weekday podcast ‘Ukraine: The Latest’, died while on holiday in Gibraltar on Sunday after suffering a suspected cardiac arrest.

The Royal Gibraltar Police has confirmed detectives have asked UK Counter Terrorism Policing for specialist support as they investigate the circumstances around the sudden death.

Detectives said they had made the request due to counter terror police’s “existing capability and their experience of dealing with international enquiries”, however they said there are no specific concerns at this time about his death.

A postmortem examination is due to be carried out on Thursday and specialist officers are supporting the journalist’s family.

In statement, detectives in the British overseas territory said: “The Royal Gibraltar Police is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of 32 year British National David Knowles on Sunday 8th September, whilst holidaying in Gibraltar.

“His Majesty’s Coroner in Gibraltar has been informed and a Coroner’s investigation is underway. Next of Kin for the deceased have been informed and a specialist RGP family liaison officer has been appointed. Arrangements have been made for a post-mortem examination to be conducted today.

“A policing ‘mutual aid’ request for specialist support was submitted to UK policing, although there are no specific concerns at this time with regard to the death.

“Following the RGP’s mutual aid request, detectives from UK Counter Terrorism Policing have been appointed to provide support to the RGP investigation, due to their existing capability and their experience of dealing with international enquiries.”

Mr Knowles worked at The Telegraph since 2020, first as deputy head of social media and then head of social media until June 2023 when he became head of audio development.

His podcast on the Russia-Ukraine war was described as a runaway success with almost 100 million downloads.

Mr Knowles was last year added to a list of people banned from entering Russia, alongside many other UK journalists because of their work covering the conflict.

Paying tribute this week, The Telegraph’s editor Chris Evans said: “David was exuberant and innovative. He was passionate about the cause of the Ukrainian people and their attempts to repel the Russian aggressor.

“Without his enthusiasm, the Ukraine podcast would not have been half as successful. He was also a gentle, sensitive man who inspired deep affection among his colleagues.”

A Counter Terrorism Policing spokesperson added: “A request to UK Policing was received from the Royal Gibraltar Police to assist with an investigation into a sudden death of a British national in Gibraltar on 8 September.

“Due to the existing capability and experience of dealing with international enquiries, support to the RGP is being provided by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing.

“Primacy for the investigation remains with RGP and any further enquiries in relation to this should be directed to them.”