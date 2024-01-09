Counter terror officers investigating Israel-Hamas protest crimes launch new appeal

Images of men police wish to track down (Met Police)

Counter-terror detectives investigating alleged offences at protests relating to the Israel-Hamas conflict in London have launched an appeal to track down four men.

The men have previously been subject to public appeals, with officers hoping new images could make it easier for them to be identified.

Officers said they wanted to speak to the first two men in connection with an investigation into alleged antisemitic hate at a protest in Regent’s Street on October 14.

The first pair of men officers want to speak to, dubbed L&K by police (Met Police)

One of the men is wearing a white puffer jacket over a tight white zip-up top, light blue jeans and boots, said detectives. He has very close-cut hair, a short beard and light brown skin.

The second man is described as wearing a light grey puffer jacket over a white and grey top. He has a black and white baseball cap with the number ‘97’ on it. He too has dark hair and a beard.

The second pair of men are being sought by officers investigating an allegation of inviting support for a proscribed organisation at a protest at Trafalgar Square on November 4.

The second pair of men police wish to speak to, dubbed 6579293-23A & 6579293-23B (Met Police)

The first of those men is described as looking aged 40-50, of Asian heritage, with a grey beard, said police.

He is wearing grey workman's trousers and a dark hoodie with a logo on the left breast.

Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: “We believe this logo – a white square with a yellow triangle in it – is the Gas Safety Register logo, which suggests the man may have been in the area for work. Perhaps you recognise him as someone who responded to a call-out at your home that day.”

The second man is described as appearing aged 20-30, wearing a black hoodie with light green or camouflage tracksuit bottoms.

Commander Murphy added: “Met detectives have been working flat out, pursuing numerous lines of enquiry to try and identify these men linked to our investigations of behaviour at protests in London.

“Today we’re issuing new, clearer images and asking the public to call us if they have the slightest information about these men.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting the image references shown beneath the pictures, which can be found on the Met’s dedicated appeal site for Operation Brocks here.

To remain 100% anonymous, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.